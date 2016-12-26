Francene Langford

December 26, 2016

July 8, 1948 — December 22, 2016

Francene Langford, age 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Francene was born July 8, 1948, in San Angelo, Texas, to Floyd J and Irene McRae Langford.

Funeral services

  • Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at 11 a.m. at the Washington 1st Ward LDS Chapel, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah.
  • A viewing will be held prior to services at 9:30–10:30 a.m. at the Washington 1st Ward LDS Chapel. 
  • Interment will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.

