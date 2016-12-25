Weather, road updates for Christmas Day

This January 2016 photo submitted by Karen Sharkey shows Table Top Mountain as seen from Highway 18 in Veyo, Utah, Jan. 16, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Sharkey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – It’s Christmas morning and St. George proper has not enjoyed the prospective white Christmas this year thus far although surrounding areas and counties have. Though snow in St. George is not entirely out of the question for the weekend, it is unlikely.

The National Weather Service canceled its winter weather advisory for Utah’s Dixie above 3,500 feet, by notification issued at 2:55 a.m. The service noted that while it remains cold enough to snow even in St. George, snow showers will become widely scattered as the morning progresses, ending by afternoon Christmas Day.

Utah Department of Transportation has emergency alerts in effect for motorists as follows: State Route 143 is closed after Brian Head to Mammoth Creek due to road weather. Chains or snow tires are required for all vehicles traveling U.S. Highway 89 / 91 Sardine Canyon, Big and Little Cottonwood canyons and Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon in Salt Lake County; and chains are required for all semitractor-trailers traveling U.S. Highway 6, Soldier Summit in Utah County.

UDOT’s travel highlights map has been updated as inset below. See UDOT’s road conditions webpage for more specific details on routes throughout the state.

St. George News called for photos over the weekend and received a number of submissions showing snow in various areas in Southern Utah. See the photo gallery here.

In case you missed it, North American Aerospace Defense Command tracked Santa’s night flight throughout the night such that children far and wide might awaken to surprises under their trees.

