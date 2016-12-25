Weather, road updates for Christmas Day

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
December 25, 2016
This January 2016 photo submitted by Karen Sharkey shows Table Top Mountain as seen from Highway 18 in Veyo, Utah, Jan. 16, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Sharkey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – It’s Christmas morning and St. George proper has not enjoyed the prospective white Christmas this year thus far although surrounding areas and counties have. Though snow in St. George is not entirely out of the question for the weekend, it is unlikely.

Shaded area denotes areas addressed by the National Weather Service's update to winter weather advisory for Washington County, Utah, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 25, 2016 | Map courtesy of NWS, St. George News
Shaded area denotes areas addressed by the National Weather Service’s update to winter weather advisory for Washington County, Utah, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 25, 2016 | Map courtesy of NWS, St. George News

The National Weather Service canceled its winter weather advisory for Utah’s Dixie above 3,500 feet, by notification issued at 2:55 a.m. The service noted that while it remains cold enough to snow even in St. George, snow showers will become widely scattered as the morning progresses, ending by afternoon Christmas Day.

Utah Department of Transportation has emergency alerts in effect for motorists as follows: State Route 143 is closed after Brian Head to Mammoth Creek due to road weather. Chains or snow tires are required for all vehicles traveling U.S. Highway 89 / 91 Sardine Canyon, Big and Little Cottonwood canyons and Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon in Salt Lake County; and chains are required for all semitractor-trailers traveling U.S. Highway 6, Soldier Summit in Utah County.

UDOT’s travel highlights map has been updated as inset below. See UDOT’s road conditions webpage for more specific details on routes throughout the state.

St. George News called for photos over the weekend and received a number of submissions showing snow in various areas in Southern Utah. See the photo gallery here.

Utah Department of Transportation travel highlights at 1 a.m. Christmas Day, Utah, Dec. 25, 2016 | Image courtesy of UDOT, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge
Utah Department of Transportation travel highlights at 1 a.m. Christmas Day, Utah, Dec. 25, 2016 | Image courtesy of UDOT, St. George News | Click on image to enlarge

In case you missed it, North American Aerospace Defense Command tracked Santa’s night flight throughout the night such that children far and wide might awaken to surprises under their trees.

Read and see more: Military helps kids follow Santa’s fabled flight (with video)

Email: jkuzmanic@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joyce Kuzmanic Joyce Kuzmanic has been editor in chief of St. George News since 2012, having contributed as a reporter and assistant editor since the publication's inception in 2010. Before St. George News, Joyce has been a private business owner and enjoyed a long career as a paralegal in real estate, business and tax law transactions. She enjoys hospitality, thinking, reading and adventuring in the great outdoors. Joyce currently resides in St. George with her husband and her dog, Scratch.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply