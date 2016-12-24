Snow in Southern Utah, photo gallery

A home in Enterprise during a recent snowstorm. Enterprise, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Brook WIlkey, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The treetops are glistening and Southern Utahns are dreaming of a white Christmas throughout the region. While the city of St. George has not been affected yet, many outlying areas and areas north of Hurricane woke up to a soft blanket of the white stuff.

Do you have pictures of snow in your area? We’d enjoy seeing them — and sharing them with our readers. Please send your pictures to news@stgnews.com and include where the picture was taken, the date it was taken, and the photographer’s name so we can give credit where credit is due.

As always, be safe and stay warm.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.