Snow in Southern Utah, photo gallery

A home in Enterprise during a recent snowstorm. Enterprise, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Brook WIlkey, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The treetops are glistening and Southern Utahns are dreaming of a white Christmas throughout the region. While the city of St. George has not been affected yet, many outlying areas and areas north of Hurricane woke up to a soft blanket of the white stuff.
Do you have pictures of snow in your area? We’d enjoy seeing them — and sharing them with our readers. Please send your pictures to news@stgnews.com and include where the picture was taken, the date it was taken, and the photographer’s name so we can give credit where credit is due.
As always, be safe and stay warm.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A home in Enterprise during a recent snowstorm. Enterprise, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Brook WIlkey, St. George News
A home in Enterprise during a recent snowstorm. Enterprise, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Brook WIlkey, St. George News
Snow hits the ground in Enterprise in front of a home. Enterprise, Utah, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Brook WIlkey, St. George News
Morning along Highway 56 in Utah. Iron County, Utah, Dec. 23, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News
Snow covers the city. Panaca, Nevada, Dec. 22, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News
Snowplow clears the roads on state Route 56, Iron County, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News
Early morning along state Route 18 near Mountain Meadow, Washington County, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of C.R. Thelin, St. George News
Snow piled up on a back porch. Cedar Mountain, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Rev. Susan G. Allman, St. George News
Snow in the mountains seen from the back porch of a home. Cedar Mountain, Utah, Dec. 24, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Rev. Susan G. Allman, St. George News
Email: rwayman@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.