Runnin’ Utes can’t catch USF in Diamond Head Classic

Sedrick Barefield, Utah vs. San Francisco, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 22, 2016 | AP Photo

HONOLULU (AP) — Ronnie Boyce scored 19 points off the bench, Chase Foster and Remu Raitanen added 12 points apiece and San Francisco held off Utah 89-86 in a quarterfinal game of the Diamond Head Classic Thursday night.

Boyce shot 6 of 13 from the field and scored 12 of his points after halftime to lead the Dons (9-2).

San Francisco shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent (16 of 28) on 3-pointers. Seven different players hit a 3-pointer — Raitanen made 4 of 5, Boyce 3 of 4 and Foster 3 of 5.

Utah got off to a hot shooting start, but trailed USF at halftime 38-35.

The Dons led by 15 following a step-back 3-pointer by Boyce with 13:11 left to play. However, Utah got to within 88-86 after Lorenzo Bonham drained a pair of free throws with 39 seconds remaining.

The Utes got the ball back with a chance to tie or go ahead with 9.1 seconds, but USF’s Matt McCarthy drew a charging call on Sedrick Barefield and Frankie Ferrari made the second of two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to stretch it to 89-86.

Jojo Zamora’s desperation shot from near half court was well short as time expired.

Barefield came off the bench to score 25 of his game-high 35 points after halftime and David Collette added 18 to pace the Utes (7-3).

The teams combined for 44 turnovers.

Barefield made 11 of 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from deep, and scored the most points by a Utah player since Keith Van Horn put up 40 in 1997.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons tied the Diamond Head Classic tournament record with 16 made 3-pointers. They tied the mark set by BYU against New Mexico in last season’s tournament.

Utah: Junior forward Kyle Kuzma went down with an apparent lower leg injury less than a minute into the game and did not return. He was not seen on the bench after halftime. Kuzma had a string of five consecutive double-doubles broken. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Flint, Michigan, native entered the contest averaging team highs of 16 points and 11.3 rebounds.

UP NEXT

San Francisco, which has now won five of its last six games, advanced to Friday’s semifinal round and will face the winner of Thursday’s late quarterfinal between Illinois State and Hawaii.

Utah, which had won three of its last four games entering Thursday, will face the Illinois State-Hawaii loser in a consolation game Friday.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2016, all rights reserved.