City to clean cemeteries; requesting advanced removal of temporary fixtures

Written by Paul Dail
December 23, 2016
In this December 2016 file photo, wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Tonaquint Cemetery , St. George, Utah, Dec. 17, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three times per year, the city of St. George performs a cleanup of the cemeteries, including removal of any temporary fixtures. The first cleanup of 2017 is scheduled for both the downtown and Tonaquint cemeteries from Jan. 9-13. Anyone who would like to preserve decorations placed at any of the headstones is advised to remove them before the cleanup.

“We completely take off all temporary memorials, all decorations, everything except for the permanent headstones,” Marlen Pinkelman, cemetery sexton for the city of St. George, said, “and then we do a thorough cleaning.”

Pinkelman said he is hoping that with the holidays, family members who may not otherwise be in town will be able to take care of removing any temporary memorials, flags or decorations before the cleanup begins in January.

Many family members may not be aware that if a veteran is buried at one of the St. George cemeteries, there may have been a wreath placed at the headstone recently as part of the “Wreaths Across America” program.

Read more: ‘Wreaths Across America’ honors deceased veterans during Christmas season

The St. George Cemetery is located in downtown St. George in the area of 650 E. Tabernacle. The Tonaquint Cemetery is located in the area of 1777 S. Dixie Drive.

  • .... December 23, 2016 at 4:56 pm

    Well this is something that needs to be done because if it wasn’t it would look like a swap meet after awhile.

