Rep. Chris Stewart being looked at as possible head of Air Force

ST. GEORGE – Rep. Chris Stewart is being considered for the position of Secretary of the Air Force by the incoming presidential administration, according to media reports Friday.

“I’m honored to even be considered,” Stewart said in a statement sent to St. George News Friday evening.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday that Stewart is among those being looked at by President-elect Donald Trump to be the civilian head of the Air Force.

The Secretary of the Air Force works under the Secretary of Defense and oversees the Air Force’s active duty personnel, as well as those serving in the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. The branch’s civilian personnel also fall under the secretary’s umbrella.

Stewart is slated to start his third term in Congress representing Utah’s 2nd Congressional District and is an Air Force veteran. He retired with the rank of major and piloted the B-1B bomber and rescue helicopters during his 14 years with the military. He holds three speed records, including the world’s record for fastest nonstop flight around the world.

A potential appointment will cause a vacancy in Utah’s congressional delegation and will trigger the Governor’s Office to call for a special election in order to fill the position. An interim representative may be appointed to fill the position until the spot is filled via the special election.

