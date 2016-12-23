News short: Firefighters respond to late-night house fire

In this April 2016 file photo, Mesquite firefighters can be seen engaged in training, Mesquite, Nevada, April 10, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Fire Rescue, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. – Firefighters were dispatched to a smoke-filled home on Jessica Drive late Wednesday evening.

The call came in shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters saw no visible signs of flames or smoke on the outside of the building, Mesquite Fire Chief Kash Christopher said in a press release.

That changed once firefighters were inside.

“The home was full of smoke and it appeared there had been a fire in the living room that was still smoldering,” Fire Department officials said in the press release. “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the remaining hot spots and were forced to pull down parts of the drywall to put out pockets of fire that had entered the wall.”

While there was significant smoke damage throughout the home, damage from the fire was confined to the living room. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

