Film Fanatics: ‘Passengers’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Written by Film Fanatics
December 23, 2016

REVIEW — In this episode of “Film Fanatics,” Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on two big releases opening just in time for Christmas, “Passengers” and “Assassin’s Creed.” They close out the show with a reminder that one of the best movies of 2016 expands to more theaters on Dec. 25.

In “Passengers,” Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are star-crossed lovers who awaken from hibernation 90 years early on a 120-year spacecraft mission. The Film Fanatics discuss whether these shooting stars are enough to elevate this movie to classic sci-fi status.

Next, based on the enormously popular video game, “Assassin’s Creed” features steely Michael Fassbender as a man thrown into a strange scientific experiment that leads him to realize he’s part of an ancient assassin bloodline. Does this film do the source material justice, or is it game over?

