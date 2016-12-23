Driver runs stop sign, T-bones vehicle carrying children

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove through a stop sign Friday morning, hitting an oncoming pickup truck carrying two small children.

The crash, reported Friday morning at the corner of 100 South and 300 West, sent officers and emergency personnel to the scene, St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

The man driving the Jeep reported no serious injuries. A woman driving a white Toyota Tundra told officers she and the children were shaken but suffered only minor injuries in the crash, McDaniel said.

The man told officers that he didn’t see the stop sign and was going about 20 mph when his vehicle struck the Toyota.

McDaniel added that the slower speed, combined with the fact that everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, may have prevented anyone from being seriously injured in the wreck.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene. The man driving the Jeep was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

