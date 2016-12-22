Right on: E pluribus unum vs. liberal identity politics

Stock images composited for literary effect | Sr. George News

OPINION – The words are stamped on every coin in your pocket and on the $1 bill. They appear on the Great Seal of the United States and the seals of the president, vice president, Congress and the Supreme Court.

E pluribus unum is Latin for “out of many, one.” The Continental Congress adopted the motto in 1776, intending to forge 13 independent colonies into a single nation.

Over the years, it has come to refer to the United States as a melting pot, a nation of immigrants from many lands merging into citizens of a single country.

America is a nation of immigrants with over 98 percent of its citizens tracing their roots to ancestors who arrived here in the last 400 years. No country has succeeded in welcoming and assimilating immigrants on such a scale.

Americans have much in common: political and religious freedom, economic opportunity and a vibrant culture influenced and enriched by the wide variety of immigrants arriving on our shores. American television, movies, music and clothing styles appear around the globe.

Freedom and opportunity continue to attract immigrants from around the world.

Obama’s statements to the contrary, America is exceptional. We can take pride in what millions of immigrants from more than a hundred countries have accomplished.

But today’s melting pot has an enemy: liberal identity politics.

A New York Times editorial, analyzing the Democrats’ defeat in November, complained, “Today, race is the Democratic Party’s organizing principle.”

The editorial continued, “Group identity is a doctrine and group grievances are to be nurtured and exploited politically no matter the damage to civil discourse.”

Historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. warned against identity politics extensively in his book The Disuniting of America. Schlesinger, a Democrat and strong civil rights supporter, argued that democracy requires a common basis for culture and society to function.

Schlesinger stated that “movements for civil rights should aim toward full acceptance and integration of marginalized groups into the mainstream culture, rather than … perpetuating that marginalization through affirmations of difference.”

Tribalism is a synonym for identity politics and President Obama warned against tribalism in an interview last year.

Obama explained, “It is literally in my DNA to be suspicious of tribalism. I understand the tribal impulse, and acknowledge the power of tribal division. I’ve been navigating tribal divisions my whole life. In the end, it’s the source of a lot of destructive acts.”

Amen.

Yet despite these warnings, liberals today prefer to focus on our differences rather than all that we have in common. They see an America composed of people who fall into one or another identity group based on race, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or language.

Public schools and universities, dominated by liberals, are fixated on differences, producing an entire inwardly-focused generation unaware of conditions outside their identity groups. Students today are taught more about the women’s rights and civil rights movements than about our Founding Fathers, our Constitution and the Bill of Rights that provide the basis for these movements.

College administrators, whose full-time job is to deal with — and heighten the significance of — diversity issues, encourage new students to focus on differences. Stunningly, the University of California, Berkeley, has 38 administrators with the word diversity in their job titles.

We are told repeatedly by the media to celebrate diversity. But the New York Times editorial called celebrating diversity “… disastrous as a foundation for democratic politics.”

The Times went on to say “American liberalism has slipped into a kind of moral panic about racial, gender and sexual identity that has distorted liberalism’s message and prevented it from becoming a unifying force capable of governing.

“It’s the type of thinking that allows the left to be outraged that the likes of Steve Bannon have Mr. Trump’s ear, and indifferent that the likes of Al Sharpton have had Mr. Obama’s.”

Our recent presidential campaign dramatically illustrates the limits of identity politics.

Bill Clinton won the presidency in 1992 by following the mantra: It’s the economy, stupid.

Ignoring Bill’s experience, Hillary Clinton instead played the diversity card, pandering to African-American, Latino, LGBT and female grievances at every opportunity.

Did this work? She drew far fewer voters from these groups than did Obama while her opponent’s percentage of these voters, albeit small, actually increased over Obama’s opponent in 2012.

Meanwhile, Clinton lost vast swaths of blue collar, white voters who had voted for Obama in the previous two elections. She rarely addressed them directly on the economic issues of most concern to them.

The New York Times editorial says that Democrats “… need a post-identity liberalism, and it should draw from the past successes of pre-identity liberalism.

“Such liberalism would concentrate on widening its base by appealing to Americans as Americans and emphasizing the issues that affect a vast majority of them. It would speak to the nation as a nation of citizens who are in this together and must help one another.

“Teachers committed to such liberalism would refocus attention on their main political responsibility in a democracy: to form committed citizens aware of their system of government and the major forces and events in our history.

“A post-identity liberalism would also emphasize that democracy is not only about rights; it also confers duties on its citizens.”

Appeal to Americans as Americans? Speak to the nation as a nation? What a novel idea for liberals.

E pluribus unum.

