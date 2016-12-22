Mark Griffin

January 17, 1954 — December 17, 2016

Mark Gene Griffin, 62, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. He was born Jan. 17, 1954, in Panguitch, Utah, to Thais Roe and Bobby Gene Griffin. He married Tina Marie Arnone, Nov. 7, 2007, in St. George.

Mark was raised in Escalante, Utah. He attended college in Cedar City, Utah, before becoming a Realtor and settling in St. George. Hobbies were Mark’s thing and he had many adventures. Hiking, music, guitar, metal detecting, river rafting, shooting, camping, history buff, traveling and his grandkids.

Mark is survived by his wife Tina Marie Griffin of St. George; children; Mickelle, Jesse, Danielle Fenolio, Dominick Vitello, Ashley Lonergan, Trisha Vitello, Cody (Felisha), Dustin, and eight grandchildren; sisters, Melanie (J.J.) Johnston, Stephanie (Mathew) Volker; brothers, Gary (Sheila) and Brent (Kathie).

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at noon in the Fairway LDS Ward Chapel, 860 N. Fairway Dr., Washington, Utah.

There will be a visitation Thursday, Dec. 29, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 30, from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to services, both held at the Chapel.

Interment will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2:30 p.m. in the Boot Hill (Cemetery), Escalante, Utah.

Mark’s family would like to thank Country Life Care Center and their entire medical staff for the amazing care given to Mark and our family.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT, (435) 673-2454.