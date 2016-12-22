TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 23-25

Holiday Fun

Art

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fiber Artists Reimagine The National Parks | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Holiday Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas Arts Concert To Benefit Operation Underground Railroad | Admission: $13 minimum donation | Location: Dixie State University Alumni Reception House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George

Friday, 7 p.m. | “It’s a Wonderful Life” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottonwood Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

Saturday, 9 a.m. | Run Run Reindeer 10K, 5K, Fun Run | Admission: $35 | Location: Ivins City Park, 100 North Main St., Ivins

