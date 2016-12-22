TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 23-25

Holiday Fun

Art

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
  • Saturday, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Christmas Eve Service | Admission: Free | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
  • Saturday, 5:30 | The Christ Mass | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. | Calvary Chapel Christmas Eve Service | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
  • Saturday, 6 p.m. | Community Christmas Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel Cedar City, 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road, Cedar City
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Christmas Eve Worship | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George
  • Sunday, 8 a.m. | Christmas Morning Service | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

