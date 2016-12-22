TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Dec. 23-25
Holiday Fun
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Cottonwood Park Christmas Light Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Cottonwood Park, Colorado City, Arizona
- Friday, evening | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free; Live Nativity, $2 per person or $15 for a family (up to 10) | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- Friday-Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: 400 East 1250 N., Cedar City
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Christmas Caroling and Hot Cocoa | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center Street
Art
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fiber Artists Reimagine The National Parks | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Holiday Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Christmas Eve Service | Admission: Free | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
- Saturday, 5:30 | The Christ Mass | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Calvary Chapel Christmas Eve Service | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Community Christmas Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel Cedar City, 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Christmas Eve Worship | Admission: Free | Location: New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 S. Valley View Drive, St. George
- Sunday, 8 a.m. | Christmas Morning Service | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Episcopal Church, 1072 E. 900 South, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas Arts Concert To Benefit Operation Underground Railroad | Admission: $13 minimum donation | Location: Dixie State University Alumni Reception House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “It’s a Wonderful Life” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottonwood Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: D.U.B.S. BBQ, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arthur Samuel Cowles IV | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Run Run Reindeer 10K, 5K, Fun Run | Admission: $35 | Location: Ivins City Park, 100 North Main St., Ivins
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
