Head-on collision seriously injures 1 woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A head-on collision on state Route 59 sent one woman to the hospital with a serious head injury Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a reported crash on SR-59 near mile marker 17, approximately 5 miles east of Hurricane, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lacy said.

As emergency personnel arrived they found a gray Jeep Compass down an embankment off the left side of the roadway and a black Ford Mustang in heavy brush nearly 20 feet from the right shoulder of the road.

Firefighters had to pry open the driver’s side door of the Mustang. Once inside the vehicle, EMTs found a woman with what appeared to be a serious head injury and immediately transported her to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

EMTs also checked on the two occupants in the Jeep and found that both the woman who was driving and her young female passenger sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and later declined transport to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the woman driving the Jeep was heading eastbound on SR-59 and struck the Mustang head-on after drifting into the westbound lane.

“It appears from the markings on the road that the Jeep crossed the double yellow line and into oncoming traffic,” Lacy said.

The force of the impact sent both vehicles spinning apart until the Jeep went off the left side of the road and came to rest 10 feet from the roadway.

The Mustang spun numerous times in an opposite direction and continued to spin even after leaving the right shoulder, Lacy said.

The Mustang continued spinning until it was stopped by thick brush nearly 20 feet from the road and more than 75 yards from where the Jeep had come to rest on the opposite side of SR-59.

All occupants were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, which were significantly damaged and towed away.

A citation is likely to be issued following the investigation, Lacy said.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Hurricane Valley Fire District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and tended to the scene.

