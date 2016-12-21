Police receive ‘person down’ call that nets 2 arrests for vehicle burglary spree

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A citizen’s report to authorities of a person passed out in a parked car Saturday led to police arresting two men on multiple offenses related to vehicle burglaries and drug use.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday, St. George Police officers were sent to a parking lot in the area of 240 N. 200 West in St. George on a “person down” call. When officers arrived at the scene they encountered two men inside a Honda Civic who were identified as Danny Halpin, 29, of Ivins, and Adam Dennis, 30, of St. George.

While conducting a welfare check on the two, officers came across suspected drug paraphernalia in the car, including needles and straws allegedly used for either injecting or smoking heroin, according to police reports.

The two men are believed to have been using heroin in the car sometime prior to the officers’ arrival.

Additional investigation pointed to the two men allegedly being involved in a series of vehicle burglaries in the Little Valley area of St. George the night prior.

The two are accused of burglarizing six vehicles. Dennis is believed to have been the driver while Halpin took items from the cars.

Among the items found in the car believed to have been stolen were prescription bottles and a gym duffel bag, as well as checks and some identification cards. Glass plates that had been kept in a tote bag that was also swiped were broken during the incident, according to police reports.

Each incident of vehicle burglary netted Dennis and Halpin a total of six class A misdemeanor offenses. Other misdemeanor offenses involve possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as criminal mischief amounting to damages of between $500-$1,500. A third-degree felony charge for receiving stolen property valued at between $500-$1500 was also added.

Halpin and Dennis were booking into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and have court appearances scheduled for January.

“Our Investigations Division spent several hours sorting through the property and returning it to the owner,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said in relation to the case. “We encourage our community to file a report if you do have a vehicle burglary.”

The public can file reports online through the St. George Police website or by calling 435-627-4300.

“This will help us to return your lost or stolen property to you when it is located,” Trombley said.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

