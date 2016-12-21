Do you recognize this person? Police seek duo wanted in fraud, theft case

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help Wednesday in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify two individuals captured in surveillance footage Saturday at Bloomington Wal-Mart located at 2610 Pioneer Rd. in St. George.

The surveillance footage may be viewed in the media player at the top of this report.

The two female suspects are being sought in connection with a debit card theft and fraudulent use of that same card, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

“A local St. George resident accidentally left their debit card at an ATM,” Trombley said. “Before he could respond back to that bank to pick up the card, it had been taken from the ATM and fraudulently used at the Bloomington Wal-Mart.”

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals in the photos is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4321 and reference incident No. 16P031503.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

