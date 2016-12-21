Hazardous weather outlook leads up to predicted white Christmas

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the western two-thirds of Utah and southwest Wyoming starting Wednesday and extending through the weekend. Light snow is anticipated through Thursday with a potentially significant storm predicted for the holiday weekend.

Affected areas

Local areas expected to be impacted by this hazardous weather outlook include southwest and south-central Utah, Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell and southern mountains.

Statewide areas include Cache Valley/Utah portion, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, southern Wasatch Front, Great Salt Lake desert and mountains, Wasatch mountain valleys, Wasatch mountains Interstate 80 north and south of I-80, western Uinta mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete/Sevier valleys, west-central Utah and southwest Wyoming.

Wednesday

Light snow will continue mainly along the I-80 corridor south through and around a line from Delta to Price Wednesday with minor accumulations expected.

Thursday

A weakening storm system off the Baja California coast will lift northeast into Arizona Thursday spreading mountain snow and valley rain and snow across much of southern and eastern Utah Thursday through Thursday night.

Friday through Tuesday

A potentially significant storm will affect much of the outlook area during the holiday weekend. Holiday travel impacts could begin as early as Saturday afternoon, with the greatest impacts Saturday night as snow develops over most of the outlook area.

Snow will continue into Christmas Day and then turn showery and remain mainly over the higher terrain Sunday night into early Monday.

Prepare and take caution

Utah law requires vehicles to have either steel link or cable chains or snow tires when driving roads in winter conditions October through March. Utah Department of Transportation’s infographic with particulars follows below.

Now is a good time to stock vehicles with a number of items that can make the difference between death and survival in the event of getting stuck in the snow. See St. George News checklist, previously published, here: Stocking your vehicle for winter; what to do in case of emergency, checklist.

Read more: What to do if you’re stuck in snow, safety kit list

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather – this is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service according to standard operating procedures.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews