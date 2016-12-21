Dr. Court Empey

Desert Pain Specialists

Dr. Empey is a native to St. George, Utah.  He completed his Bachelors degree at the University of Utah in Biochemistry with honors.  He was also an honor graduate of the George Washington University where he obtained his Medical Doctorate degree (MD).  After medical school, he returned to the University of Utah to complete an internship in Internal Medicine and a medical residency in Anesthesiolgy.  Lastly, he completed his training in Interventional Pain Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in both Scottsdale, Arizona and Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Empey has had the highest level of training available for a pain specialist and in addition to his expertise in interventional pain medicine, has had extensive training in medical management, physical medicine/physical therapy, cancer pain therapy, psychology and life style modification.  He believes in a multidisiplinary approach to pain treatment.

desertpainspecialists.com 435-216-7000
1490 East Foremaster Dr. Suite 220

Are Epidural Steroid Injections Right For Me?

December 21, 2016

