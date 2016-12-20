Final ‘Meet the Chamber’ luncheon event of 2016 slated Wednesday

Composite image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber of Commerce will hold its final “Meet the Chamber” lunchtime social event of the year at the Chamber offices in the Old Pioneer Courthouse in downtown St. George Wednesday.



Chamber members will enjoy a free lunch sponsored by Harmons, with a delicious mug of wassail on the side as the Dixie Sunshiners entertain by singing Christmas carols.

The Dixie Sunshiners are members of the Chamber dedicated to welcoming new businesses to the community.

This luncheon offers those attending an opportunity to get to know great businesses in the community, meet new people and learn how the Chamber can help business succeed.

Lunch is complimentary to chamber members and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members are also invited to take a tour of the new Chamber offices.

After 40 years of being housed in the historic Pioneer Courthouse on St. George Boulevard, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will be moving into a newer, state-of-the-art facility early next year.

The new home of the chamber is slated to be a building on 100 East that once housed the Washington County Water Conservancy District.

It is located just across the street from the historic courthouse.

Event details

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: St. George Chamber Office, located in the old Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd.

Cost: Free to Chamber members.

More information about the Chamber is available on its website.

