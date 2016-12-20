November 20, 1926 — December 19, 2016

Fern Pace passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in St. George, Utah, on Dec. 19, 2016, surrounded by her family. She was born in Salina, Utah, on Nov. 20, 1926, to Ellis and Adalaide Shurtz.

She married the love of her life, Marcell Pace, in Boulder City, Nevada. in July of 1957. At that time they became a family of three with Fern’s daughter, Joan. They spent the next eight years in Boulder where Fern worked as a postal worker and nurse’s aide.

After Joan graduated high school, they made their home in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Fern and Marcell worked for Safeway until they retired. Fern and Marcell then spent their retired years traveling to many different places. Some things she loved was reading and making pies; she was famous for her mincemeat pies. Her grandkids and great-grandkids meant the world to her. She will be missed greatly.

Surviving family include her husband, Marcell Pace; daughter, Joan (Van Dell) Wood, Hurricane, Utah; grandchildren, Lincoln (Becky) Wood, Hurricane, Utah, and Natalle Wood (Dayna Romine) Cedar City, Utah; great-grandchildren: Clayton Wood, Las Vegas, Nevada; Robert (Torey) Rangel, Buckeye, Arizona; and a sister, Burla Chappel, Gunnison, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Garland Shurtz and Ellis Vard Shurtz.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at noon in the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 N. 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah.

There will be a visitation prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will take place at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.