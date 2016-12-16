Distracted driver ends phone call, hits 2 pedestrians

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver using his cell phone hit an older couple crossing 700 East Thursday evening, sending both pedestrians to the hospital.

Just after 7 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to South 700 East near East 400 South, not far from the Dixie State University Cox Performing Arts Center, after a call came into the St. George Communications Center reporting two people were hit by a car.

Several officers responded along with two fire engines and Gold Cross Ambulance, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said. Paramedics immediately transported both in stable condition to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

The couple suffered various injuries, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said, adding that the woman possibly suffered a head injury.

The driver, a man in his 20s, told officers that as he headed north on South 700 East he was making a phone call, however the person he was calling didn’t answer, Trombley said. Immediately after the driver hit “end” on the call he looked up just in time to see the couple as his car struck them.

The man was driving a dark-colored Honda passenger car, Giles said.

Preliminary findings showed neither speed a factor in the crash nor was the driver impaired, although he was distracted, Trombley said.

The St. George Police Department’s accident reconstruction team was paged and responded to the scene to investigate the incident and remained there for more than two hours, Giles said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The St. George Police and Fire departments, officers from Dixie State University, the St. George Accident Reconstruction Team and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or first responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Update Dec. 22, 2016: Accident reconstruction has been completed. St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said the report indicates the couple referred to in this report crossed at the corner of 700 East and 400 South, which officers listed as an “unmarked crosswalk,” noting they left from a corner.

It was not raining, but the roads were wet and the area is dark. The main contributor police investigators determined was that which the driver openly admitted to police at the scene, that he had just hit “end” on his phone after trying to call someone that did not answer and when he looked up, he saw the couple, but it was too late.

