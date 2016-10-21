FBI seeks public’s help identifying 11 individuals seen in sexually explicit images of children

UTAH — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining identifying information regarding 11 unknown individuals who may have critical information pertaining to the identities of what appear to be child victims in multiple ongoing sexual exploitation investigations.

Initial videos of one unidentified male – referred to only as John Doe 37 – shown with an infant boy, were first discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014, according to a statement issued by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.

The FBI’s ongoing investigation involving John Doe 37 pertains to the alleged sexual abuse of the infant boy in three pornographic videos.

The exchange image file format, or EXIF, data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced in April 2012, FBI officials said, adding that audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.

John Doe 37 is described as a white male with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses, authorities said, noting no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s “Operation Rescue Me” and “Endangered Child Alert Program” initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material. Endangered Child Alert seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults – referred to as John/Jane Does – who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

It is estimated that nearly 2 million children across the globe are involved in sex trafficking, with 100,000 of those children right here in the United States. It’s a lucrative business. According to the FBI, sex trafficking is one of the largest and fastest growing criminal enterprises out there.

In addition to John Doe 37, the FBI’s Endangered Child Alert Program is seeking information leading to the identification of the following 10 other unknown individuals.

Jane Doe 36

Jane Doe 36 is described as a white female, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. She has long, curly brown hair. In August 2016, Jane Doe 36 was seen wearing a pink shirt and a pair of black pants with polka dots.

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child,” the FBI states on its Jane Doe 36 webpage. “Jane Doe 36 is not the subject of a criminal investigation and first came to law enforcement’s attention in August of 2016.”

Jane Doe 35

Jane Doe 35 is described as a white female with brown hair and unknown age. Audio evidence reveals the adult female speaks English with an accent consistent with the North American dialect.

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child,” the FBI states on its Jane Doe 35 webpage. “Jane Doe 35 is not the subject of a criminal investigation and first came to law enforcement’s attention in February of 2015.”

John Doe 31

John Doe 31 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 35 and 50, with a bald head. In January 2012, John Doe 31 was seen wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt with thin white or gray horizontal stripes. In the photos shown, the numbers 4, 5 and 6 appear on the wall behind him.

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of a child,” the FBI states on its John Doe 31 webpage. “John Doe 31 is not the subject of a criminal investigation and first came to law enforcement’s attention in January of 2012.”

John Doe 30

John Doe 30 is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 45. In 2006, John Doe 30 had short brown hair and a trimmed mustache and beard.

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the health and welfare of three children,” the FBI states on its John Doe 30 webpage. “John Doe 30 is not the subject of a criminal investigation and first came to the attention of law enforcement in September of 2006.”

John Doe 29

John Doe 29 is described as a male with a tan complexion, likely between the ages of 30 and 45, with dark hair.

According to FBI officials, additional images relevant to the investigation include those depicting the individual wearing a silver ring on his left ring finger, the victim wearing blue and white Velcro Nike brand tennis shoes, and the background where the images were taken. Additionally, the individual is seen wearing a white, black and red shirt with what appears to be a design and/or writing on the sleeves.

“It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation,” the FBI states on its John Doe 29 webpage. “Images containing John Doe 29 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January of 2008.”

John Doe 19

“It is alleged that (John Doe 19) may be involved with the attempted sexual exploitation of children and the sexual abuse of a minor,” FBI officials said. “Images of this person were found on a video being traded on the Internet.”

John Doe 17

John Doe 17 is described as a white male, approximately 210 to 250 pounds, with curly brown hair.

“It is alleged that he may be involved with the transportation of child pornography by means of a computer,” according to the FBI. “His current whereabouts are unknown.”

According to FBI officials, the following is an audiotape transcript of John Doe 17 talking to an unknown victim. The recording may be listened to on the FBI’s website.

That way we can see how the suit needs to fit you. See, if we take – if he takes those pictures (background voice) then he can see what the suit needs to look like. (Background noise) All right, let me put it over your head and you can put your arm … Now, remember this is his … Looks like it will be nice and cool in the summertime, though. No, I didn’t say we could go swimming. Swimming is – it’s too cold out. Well, more than I want to pay for it right now. I think that part goes in the front. I think it’s shorter than the other side, I think it goes in the front. (Background noise) Take ‘em off your feet and turn ‘em around. Try that and see how it works.

John Doe 13

John Doe 13 is described as a white male, approximately 180-200 pounds, balding with brown hair.

“Images of this person show him sexually abusing a young girl,” the FBI states on its John Doe 13 webpage. “The whereabouts of this individual are unknown.”

John Doe 8

John Doe 8 is described as a white male, approximately 180-200 pounds, with brown hair. He has a dark circular mark on his right forearm.

“Images of this person abusing a young girl were found in a video on the Internet in May of 2005,” the FBI states on its John Doe 8 webpage. “His current whereabouts are unknown.”

John Doe 5

John Doe 5 is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s with brown eyes. He has a large mole in the middle of his left cheek.

“Images of this person abusing young children were found on the Internet,” the FBI states on its John Doe 5 webpage. “His whereabouts are unknown.”

Resources

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Wanted by the FBI’s Endangered Child Alert Program

