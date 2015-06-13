Bloomington Country Club looks to get its shine back, partnering with SunRiver Group

ST. GEORGE – The first private country club in Southern Utah, Bloomington Country Club in St. George, is entering into an agreement with SunRiver Group that looks to bring improvements to the club and added opportunities to its members and to residents of SunRiver St. George.

SunRiver Group will be an investor and partner with the program at Bloomington Country Club, Bloomington Country Club General Manager Scott Brandt said, and the country club will remain an 18-hole private golf course. The two golf courses will remain two separate properties, but SunRiver Group will be involved with both properties, financially and in management, he said.

“We are looking forward to making it better than it is right now,” Brandt said. “Going forward, we’re looking to kind of put the shine back on the golf course that it use to have.”

SunRiver emailed an announcement to their residents, that said:

In consideration for the issuance of shares, SunRiver in partnership with Jimmie (James) Blair and Addiction Golf, will continue operation of the golf course and contribute financial resources to update and enhance the existing country club golf experience and facilities.

James Blair is the owner of Addiction Golf LLC, which works in partnership with SunRiver Group. Blair runs the golf operations at SunRiver St. George and has lots of experience in managing golf courses across Utah. He has worked on the Mulligans projects in both Salt Lake City and Ogden, Jeremy Ranch, and Stansbury Park.

Blair said they want to create more and better golf opportunities for the SunRiver residents and also the current members at Bloomington Country Club.

“Given the right set of circumstances,” Blair said, “there will be some nice upgrades if we can get done what we need to have done.”

The arrangement is still in the early stages and SunRiver Group is in the process of putting it on paper, Blair said.

“It’ll require some planning and going through the right steps with the city,” he said, “and things like that, to get approval.”

There is lots of buzz about the golf course getting shut down and the property becoming real estate for residential building.

”That’s not our intent at all, we don’t want to be part of that,” Blair said. “We’re trying to upgrade the facilities and do some things that we need to do to take it to the next step.”

SunRiver Golf Club is open to the public on a space-availability situation, Blair said. The club does not require a membership, but they cater to the SunRiver residents first; if there are tee times open after the residents have set up their spaces, then the club invites outside players from the community to play.

Brandt also said the partnership is a deal in progress. “It’s not completed yet,” he said, “but we’re excited about it.”

All the details have yet to be finalized; therefore, many particulars remain to be released, even to the members.

Bloomington Country Club history

Bloomington Country Club is the second golf course built in Southern Utah, Brandt said, Dixie Red Hills being the first. The country club was established in 1969 and was originally built as a vehicle to sell real estate but is now owned by the members.

In the 1980s, the country club was the host of the Skins Game, Brandt said. The club has hosted several events and has been a home to its members for almost 50 years.

The country club currently has between 125-150 members, Blair said.

St. George News videographer Dan Fowlks contributed the videocast to this report.

