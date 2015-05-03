LDS church addresses health of church president

ST. GEORGE — In a statement released Sunday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that while 87-year-old church president Thomas S. Monson is feeling the effects of advanced age, he is still maintaining a full schedule and fulfilling his duties.
The statement comes amid speculation from KUER’s Radio West program, that Monson is afflicted with some sort of dementia. With the average age of the church’s First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at 80 years old, the highest average in the history of the religion, and the recent hospitalization of two of the members of the quorum, L. Tom Perry, who at age 92 has just commenced treatment for thyroid cancer, and 86-year-old Richard G. Scott who was recently hospitalized for gastrointestinal bleeding, the question has been raised about the advanced age of the church’s leadership.
The speculation about Monson was fueled by his missing a meeting recently with President Obama in Salt Lake City. The church said that Monson was simply saving his strength in preparation for the church’s General Conference, which began the next day.
The statement said:
President Monson is 87. It’s natural that he and others in the Church leadership are feeling the effects of advancing age. However, he spoke publicly at General Conference earlier this month and attended all meetings. He comes to the office every day, attends all First Presidency and committee meetings, leads the discussion, and makes decisions. The workload of the First Presidency is up to date.
The statement also said, “President Monson has always been private about his health, but appreciates the prayers and sustaining support of Church members, as do all of the First Presidency and the Twelve.”
18 Comments
In all respects Funbag, you are very mistaken about the professions of the apostles. Even if they were “money lenders” you are taking that teaching out of context, and I urge you to stop that. It speaks strongly of bitterness. As of May 2015 here were all the apostles’ professions (not in chronological order):
1) President Monson: publisher and president of publishing company
2) President Eyring: Business professor and head administrator/president at Ricks
3) President Utchdorf: Senior VP of Luftunsa and piolet
4) President Packer: Teacher and seminary director
5) Elder Nelson: heart surgeon
6) Elder Perry: Businessman in insurance
7) Elder Oaks: Judge, law professor, and president of BYU
8) Elder Hales: President of American Paper, CEO of several other large firms
9) Elder Scott: Nuclear physics
10) Elder Holland: Church education director and president of BYU
11) Elder Bednar: Business professor and president of BYUI
12) Elder Christofferson: corporate law – banking (the closest to bankers)
13) Elder Anderson: corporate law – health care
14) Elder Cook: corporate law – general business
15) Elder Ballard: business – auto-dealership(s) owner
You say “all” are banks, lawyers, and corporate types. That is false. The percent of bankers is 0%. The percent of lawyers is 26% (4/15), and the percent of what the industrial index would call corporate jobs is 46% (7/15). You could lump publishing into corporate depending on the index so that would bring it to 53% (8/15). That is FAR from all. Not even close.
I invite you to stop such comments. How do you know a holy man from a devilish man? If you believe in God and that He can talk to you, I would urge that you ask Him. If you have faith that there is no God or faith in that he is different than what Mormons believe, I would ask you to look at the ALL of the fruits these men have produced. While some of their choices and deeds are not good (just like us all), the strong majority of their acts as husbands, fathers, and business and church leaders are good. (At least from what those closest to them have witnessed and said). I would challenge you to a test: read every teaching of President Monson. Every single one. They follow his counsel (which as Mormons we believe are inspired). Follow the counsel for 6 months. Then look at your relationship with your loved ones, friends, business associates, and strangers. Then come back on February 28 and tell me about what your life is like and how you see your self and others. I does not matter to me whether you become an active Mormon or not. That has nothing to do with it. Do you accept the challenge?
There is a lot of bitterness and insecurity in many of these comments. I invite each of you have such hostile feelings against this man to repent. You are extending this man no compassion or mercy. Is that how you want to be treated or your child or spouse when you (or they) are in the final years of life? Regardless of your stance toward Mormonism, that is unbecoming to humanity. I promise you that if you stop such behavior toward those in mental and physical decline that you will live with greater confidence and peace. God bless you and may your mind and body never deteriorate such that you must rely on others for help. Rather, may you be preserved so that you can help those who can no longer help themselves.