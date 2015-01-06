No Filter: Fort Pearce, petroglyphs; remnants of Black Hawk War

Written by No Filter Show
January 6, 2015

ST. GEORGE – In this Episode 16 of the “No Filter Show” Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair head over to Warner Valley in St. George and visit the old Fort Pearce, which is listed on both the national and state registers of historic places.

According the Bureau of Land Management:

The Fort Pierce Historic Site is one of only three remaining stone guard posts built during Utah’s Black Hawk War. This ‘war’ was actually a period of intermittent raiding between 1865 and 1870, during which the Ute Tribe, led by Chief Black Hawk (Antonga), and other Native Americans allies attempted to drive the Mormons from the Ute traditional homelands.

During these attempts, mounted Ute Raiding parties which were often bolstered by Navajos, would steal livestock, attack outlying ranches and settlements and killed settlers who got in their way, according to BLM information.

“More than 100 Native Americans and at least 70 Mormons were killed during the raiding,” according to the BLM.

Fort Pearce was constructed by Mormon militia in a “series of protected guard or sentry posts, called ‘forts’, along major trails and travel corridors in central and southern Utah.

Named after Major John D.L. Pearce (Often misspelled as Pierce), who according to the Utah Division of State History Web page was integral in the relationships between Mormon settlers and Native Americans, the fort never saw conflict, but was manned intermittently during the period of the war.

Come join Paul & Grady as they walk you through the fort and surrounding area. Access to the fort is a quick drive just 15 to 20 minutes away from St. George. It can be done in a 2wd vehicle. However, there is a portion of the sand dune that has blown across the road where the potential exists to get stuck in the sand.

The Fort Pearce Historic Site is located approximately 12 miles south of St. George and is generally accessible year-round, via the unpaved Warner Valley Road.

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous.

9 Comments

  • ladybugavenger January 6, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    • Evil Twins Mommy January 7, 2015 at 2:24 am

  • Scorp January 6, 2015 at 7:48 pm

    Not these clowns again! Brian Passey fr the Spectrum does a lot of hikes and stories similar to this and he doesn’t have to be in every picture, I don’t want to hear about me being jealous, I just want read and see pictures of the scenery or from whatever the story is about.

    • Joyce Kuzmanic Joyce Kuzmanic January 6, 2015 at 8:46 pm

      The “No Filter Show” is a show, Scorp, bit of whimsy, highlights of the area, business spotlights. If it’s not your cup of tea, you might enjoy many of our Explore columns, under our Explore section of Lifestyle. You can see them here:
      http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/category/life/explore/
      Enjoy – there are a lot of them, page through and see what catches your interest. 🙂
      ST. GEORGE NEWS | STGnews.com
      Joyce Kuzmanic
      Editor in Chief

      • Evil Twins Mommy January 7, 2015 at 2:26 am

        I love the No Filter show just the way it is I like the goofy kind of way they do it

    • Paul Ford January 7, 2015 at 10:45 am

      Scorp. I love Brian Passey’s work. He does a great job. Also, I think you are right on, we do need more B-Roll and voice over moments that discuss the subject matter at hand. I take this as constructive criticism.

  • VYPER January 6, 2015 at 8:11 pm

  • Evil twins mommy January 6, 2015 at 11:15 pm

    I enjoyed it I like the whimsy kind of goofy touch to No Filter. if you don’t like then don’t watch it

  • Peggy November 2, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Look at these fools – hands all over the petroglyphs. Anyone with any knowledge about this subject knows there is a completely “hands-off” ethics with regard to petroglyphs and/or pictographs. No touching!!!

Leave a Reply