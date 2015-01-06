No Filter: Fort Pearce, petroglyphs; remnants of Black Hawk War

ST. GEORGE – In this Episode 16 of the “No Filter Show” Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair head over to Warner Valley in St. George and visit the old Fort Pearce, which is listed on both the national and state registers of historic places.

According the Bureau of Land Management:

The Fort Pierce Historic Site is one of only three remaining stone guard posts built during Utah’s Black Hawk War. This ‘war’ was actually a period of intermittent raiding between 1865 and 1870, during which the Ute Tribe, led by Chief Black Hawk (Antonga), and other Native Americans allies attempted to drive the Mormons from the Ute traditional homelands.

During these attempts, mounted Ute Raiding parties which were often bolstered by Navajos, would steal livestock, attack outlying ranches and settlements and killed settlers who got in their way, according to BLM information.

“More than 100 Native Americans and at least 70 Mormons were killed during the raiding,” according to the BLM.

Fort Pearce was constructed by Mormon militia in a “series of protected guard or sentry posts, called ‘forts’, along major trails and travel corridors in central and southern Utah.

Named after Major John D.L. Pearce (Often misspelled as Pierce), who according to the Utah Division of State History Web page was integral in the relationships between Mormon settlers and Native Americans, the fort never saw conflict, but was manned intermittently during the period of the war.

Come join Paul & Grady as they walk you through the fort and surrounding area. Access to the fort is a quick drive just 15 to 20 minutes away from St. George. It can be done in a 2wd vehicle. However, there is a portion of the sand dune that has blown across the road where the potential exists to get stuck in the sand.

The Fort Pearce Historic Site is located approximately 12 miles south of St. George and is generally accessible year-round, via the unpaved Warner Valley Road.

