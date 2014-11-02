Saturday Night Live, satirists poke fun at city over dancing policy

ST. GEORGE – Comedian Colin Jost poked fun at the City of St. George for its permit policy regarding dancing on the “Weekend Update” news satire segment of NBCUniversal’s “Saturday Night Live” television show Saturday.

In its Nov. 1 episode, the mock news co-anchor, sits with an image behind him marking St. George on a map then shifting to a photo of a grinning Kevin Bacon – Bacon starred in the 1984 movie “Footloose” about a young man who finds himself in a town that prohibits dancing. In the SNL news broadcast, Jost said:

Residents of St. George, Utah, are upset about a new city ordinance that prohibits dancing events without a permit. I’m on it, said Kevin Bacon.

The seconds-long snippet was tucked in with other news bites on such items as Ebola, the Pope’s stance on evolution, sexually transmitted diseases, midterm elections, Starbucks delivery service and Apple CEO Tim Cook being gay … among other morsels.

Click here to view the episode; the segment begins at about the 29-minute mark. Note: Saturday Night Live is not suitable for all audiences, viewer discretion is advised.

The spoof apparently stems from the city’s actions over a disputed dance permit for a Monster Mash party on Oct. 24 hosted by Heart of Dixie Events LLC at Fiesta Fun Center in St. George; St. George Police showed up with a strong presence to ensure no dancing took place. The prohibition came as a result of the city’s position that the event promoters had not complied with permitting requirements, a position the promoter has said came after issuing a permit stamped “approved.”

The city does not have an ordinance that prohibits dancing. It does have conditions consistent with the Uniform Building Code that must be met for a dance hall business license, and it has imposed stipulations on event coordinators who want to include dancing at an event.

Yet, the perception created by a notable police presence over a Halloween dance party has caught attention beyond Utah-based media. Since St. George News broke the story on Oct. 26, the incident has been addressed on such blogs as The FreeThoughtProject.com, the DailyKos.com, BenSwann.com, OpposingViews.com and thestupidnewsnetwork.com. Heart of Dixie representative Jared Keddington said Fox News TV broadcast on the incident and that it was the discussion of talk radio for about two hours on a radio program out of New Hampshire.

This is not the first time the City of St. George has been fodder for satirists. In September 2013, the National Report, an internet-based satirical news site, posted an article claiming pornography is illegal in the city. St. George News published a story on that article, to which the National Report Editor-in-Chief Nigel J. Covington III commented. Speaking of the writer who had penned the satire, Covington said: “Mr. Horner has an almost daily habit for stirring the pot shall we say and not always do we receive such a nice friendly reply. We here at the National Report want to thank you again and we wish all the good people of St. George well.”

It is said that it pays to have a sense of humor.

Then again, the National Report was not finished with St. George. Eight months ago, it posted an article claiming the Mormon religion has five years left in existence due to LDS women being corrupted by “Party Crews” from Arizona. And again, in late summer, the publication mocked the LDS Church, in an article claiming a 21-year-old Mormon girl had sold her virginity on Ebay to raise funds for a roof repair at the St. George Temple.

