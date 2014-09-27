Short Creek discrimination escalates to hate crime status; FBI, DOJ investigating

HILDALE – Less than a month after a district judge denied a motion filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to disband the Colorado City, Arizona/Hildale, Utah, Marshal’s Office for allegations of corruption, the local marshals, having avoided impending disbandment, are now allegedly turning up the heat of discrimination in these Utah/Arizona border communities known to locals as “Short Creek.”
A string of incidents occurring in Short Creek since the Marshal’s Office dodged the bullet of disbandment – alleged retaliatory acts committed by members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints against ex-FLDS and non-FLDS members – are now being investigated as hate crimes by the FBI, and the Department of Justice has now reportedly become involved, as well.
Local residents are claiming the Marshal’s Office is not only protecting the perpetrators in these incidents but has tampered with evidence in one of the cases.
Sunday, the truck of an ex-FLDS Hildale resident was blown up by explosives. Tuesday, a 16-year-old Hildale boy, a relative of the man whose truck was blown up, was sideswiped by a passing truck while riding his bike, a truck that has allegedly been identified by investigators as being registered to the FLDS church. Earlier this month, another Hildale boy – whose family has also left the FLDS church – was riding a four-wheeler when a truck driving past going the opposite direction allegedly saw the boy, flipped a U-turn, came up behind him and rear-ended his ATV with such force that it sent the boy flying off his four-wheeler and up over the top of the assailant truck, landing in the roadway behind it. In Colorado City on Sept. 4, a person or persons not yet apprehended by local law enforcement shot the office window of a victims advocate who works for Mohave County.
“Are they going into mass hate crimes?” Hildale resident Christopher Jessop said. “Are we having a Waco going on here?”
Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., Jessop’s 16-year-old son, Randy Jessop, was riding his bike to the Border Store, a gas station in Hildale, when Randy said a passing truck saw him, swerved and deliberately hit him.
Randy Jessop said:
I realized there was this car behind me. I just figured it was another truck driving by. I turned around to look behind me and this thing was right behind me, coming up behind me. I went off the road a little bit more and it come up right beside me and swerved over like it was trying to scare me again, like it usually does, and it hit my handlebars and I went off the road and hit this tire (that was laying on the side of the road) and face-planted on the sidewalk.
After sideswiping Randy and causing him to crash, the truck left the scene.
Randy suffered road rash and severe lesions to his face and shoulder as a result of the incident and had to be taken to the emergency room to undergo multiple tests, including a CT scan, to determine the severity of any internal damage. Doctors concluded he had suffered a bad concussion as a result of the incident, his mom, Jesseca Jessop, said.
When she found out what had happened to her son, Jesseca Jessop called 911. When the local marshals arrived, she said Randy gave the two officers a very detailed description of the truck that had hit him; the truck had very darkly tinted windows and a Chevy emblem in the headache rack.
“It’s the only truck in town that looks like that,” Jesseca Jessop said.
When the marshals returned two hours later, she said they brought back photos of trucks for Randy to identify that looked nothing like the vehicle he had described to them. She said the marshals also tried to coerce Randy into recanting his story.
“They tried to get him to say that he just crashed – that he was making it all up,” she said.
While the marshals had been out investigating – Jesseca Jessop said they spent two hours “pretending to look for the truck” – a neighbor told her after the marshals left her house, the neighbor saw them drive to the site where Randy was hit and begin scuffing their feet across the tire tracks and also move the discarded tire Randy had run into.
“They’re destroying evidence,” Jesseca Jessop said.
Christopher Jessop told his wife it was time to call in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
“I could tell (the marshals) weren’t going to do anything,” he said.
The sheriff’s deputies arrived while the marshals were still there, and Jesseca Jessop said the marshals weren’t happy about that.
“They don’t like that (interference from an outside agency) because they can’t pull their bull s—,” Christopher Jessop said.
Within 30 minutes, the sheriff’s deputies had located the truck the marshals said they spent two hours unsuccessfully searching for.
Shauna Jones, chief deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said the truck the deputies located, which matched the description Randy Jessop had given them, did have dents and damage that could have corresponded with the hit-and-run, but no evidence was found on Randy’s bike to tie the incident to the truck. A roadblock deputies hit while investigating was they received conflicting stories from those found in possession of the truck about who had been driving it or whether it had been driven at all that day.
“They interviewed and tried to get admissions and weren’t able to,” Jones said.
Jones said the investigation into the incident is still active.
Jesseca Jessop said she was told ownership of the truck has been traced back to the FLDS church and that the truck is not registered to one individual but to the church generically. Christopher Jessop said many FLDS members have turned their property over to the church, making it impossible in cases like this to trace ownership to one person.
Jesseca Jessop said she and Randy spent six hours with FBI investigators the day after the incident occurred and that she has also since been contacted by the Department of Justice about the hit-and-run.
An agent with the St. George FBI office said he could not comment about the case and directed St. George News to the media department of the FBI’s Salt Lake City office. At the time of this publication, the FBI’s media department has not yet responded to phone and email messages regarding the case.
The Colorado City/Hildale Marshal’s Office has not responded to a request for comment about the incident at the time of this publication.
The family of the other local boy involved in a similar hit-and-run earlier this month, who was hit while riding his four-wheeler, has chosen not to press charges, Jesseca Jessop said. Jones, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said no report about that incident has ever been filed with her office.
Targeted
Jesseca Jessop said Tuesday’s hit-and-run is not the first time her son has been targeted or physically threatened since the family moved to Short Creek.
“It’s the first time that they’ve actually made contact with him but they’ve made several attempts at trying to run him over or run him down or run him off the road, him and his sisters,” she said.
Randy and his sisters have also borne the brunt of other forms of persecution from local FLDS members.
“They’ve called us names. They’ve thrown rocks at us, water bottles,” Randy said.
Jesseca Jessop said she and her family members are constantly being monitored and harassed by members of the FLDS church. They’ve had people come onto their property and poison their chickens, shoot at their dogs with B.B. guns, shoot at and throw rocks at their horses, turn their horses loose, spin donuts in front of their house and throw up gravel at them, and throw glass bottles into their yard.
“Since this happened (the hit and run against Randy), our whole front yard is covered with glass,” Christopher Jessop said.
Christopher Jessop said he’s worried that as Randy gets older, the local marshals – commonly known to serve the FLDS church first and enforce the law of the United States of America second – will begin trumping up false charges against Randy and trying to pin crimes on him.
“He’s gotta watch his every move,” Christopher Jessop said.
This past weekend, an ex-FLDS relative of the Jessops was also targeted when a currently unknown person or persons blew up his farm truck with explosives. A member of the family, who also used the truck for farming purposes, has declined to comment in detail about the incident at this time, not wishing to compromise investigations into the explosion. But, he said federal investigators he’s spoken with are categorizing this recent string of incidents as terrorist actions because of the Sept. 4 shooting that took place at the victims advocate’s office, which happened on government property.
So why is the Jessop family being targeted? Jesseca Jessop said there are several reasons, and the retaliation against her family has been happening ever since they moved to the Short Creek community just over a year ago.
Christopher Jessop, a known ex-FLDS member, chose to leave the FLDS church when he was 18. His wife has never been part of the church and neither have his children.
“I left on my own. There was no way in hell I was listening to two women fight for the rest of my life,” Christopher Jessop joked.
“Now he just listens to one,” Jesseca Jessop said, laughing.
About a year-and-a-half ago, Christopher Jessop moved his family to the Short Creek area, where he grew up. They were the second family to move into a home left vacant by evictions carried out through the United Effort Plan Trust and the 3rd District Court.
When the Jessops arrived in Hildale to move into their new house, they found a group of FLDS men had camped out in the house to prevent them from taking up residence.
“We had to hire an attorney and go through the whole eviction process to have them evicted,” Jesseca Jessop said.
“(The FLDS church) is not happy that we’re here,” Christopher Jessop said.
He said it was announced in an FLDS church meeting that anybody caught having dealings with his family would be excommunicated. A church member told him about the announcement before church had even ended that day, he said.
“I know they’re trying to run us out of town,” he said.
Not only did Christopher Jessop openly leave the FLDS church and then move his family of outsiders into a home formerly belonging to an active FLDS member, but the Jessop family became further perceived as antagonists when, shortly after moving to Short Creek, they started a nonprofit program to help local residents – the majority of them FLDS members who were in need of food, clothing and other help – essentially giving them another source of aid outside the FLDS church.
“The church was not happy with that,” Christopher Jessop said.
Jesseca Jessop is additionally involved in Safety Net, an outreach program that connects polygamous families with outside help and services, including helping domestic violence victims within the FLDS community and helping those wishing to leave polygamy make the transition to life in the outside world. The Jessops have also been instrumental in helping young men and women leave the FLDS church.
So why stay in a place where such persecution is being leveled at them? Why don’t the Jessops leave Short Creek?
“I love it here,” Christopher Jessop said. “This place isn’t a bad place; it’s the ‘good guys’ (who are bad).”
“I think of Short Creek as being a million-dollar home that’s infested with termites,” Jesseca Jessop said.
The family is here to stay, she said, and persecution isn’t going to drive them out.
“Somebody has got to stand up to them and show the rest of the people not to be afraid, to stand up to these guys,” Jesseca Jessop said.
“You know what we’re going to do?” Christopher Jessop asked. “We’re going to get up tomorrow when the sun comes up – I’ll actually get up before the sun comes up – I’m going to go to work, and when I’m done I’m going to come back home, and if we feel like listening to our music loud we’re going to listen to it loud, and we’re going to be glad we had another day. They ain’t gonna run us off.”
64 Comments
This is bull… Someone intentionally trying to hurt your kid, they would have had to call the Sheriff on me, cause I would have been kicking that Pligs front door down and payback would have been a MF’er. Those people think they are above the law, and out there they got the law on their side. Someone will need to start taking shots at those local cops and maybe someone will stand up and take action. Hope the Feds slam those Jack A”s. Put those Marshalls in Jail for a bit, and see who’s laughing last.
Wow you need to take a chill pill its illegal to threaten people on the Internet
Now see, if you are just regular LDS and leave the church, they won’t hit you with trucks, but they will still use words to attack you and try to make your life miserable. One is truly just as bad as the other–they just use different guilt/shaming/manipulation tactics. But go ahead and try to say that only the FLDS is a cult. You are only lying to yourself. That big “D” on the hill…it stands for DENIAL.
Hahahahaha that “D: stands for Dumb A”” cause your still here. I’m X-LDS and those people treat me great. But I don’t go around thinking everyones looking down their nose at me and whine about it. Hahahahaha Simple solution, MOVE or put on your big boy panties and deal with it.
The fact that you say “deal with it” implies that there is an “it” to deal with and that you acknowledge it. You say you are “X-LDS”. I’ll believe that when pigs fly.
Yes you got that right
Trying to kill someone is just as bad verbally attacking you ??
It’s only Sunday but that might be the dumbest comment of the week.
And all those people who get driven to suicide by the actions of hateful Mormons are just weak right? Keep drinking the kool-aid.
SO TRUE…I came to Utah attacked to what I thought was a christian religion. Once baptized I soon discovered I was going to no where, without a man to bring me to the TEMPLE SEALING…So as a widow with no intention of remarriage I guess my children and I are DOOMED. LOL…LDS just another branch similar to FLDS. WOMEN R NOT INFERIOR. Keep brain washing your kids….GOOD PARENTS..LOL BETTER ROLE MODELS LOL AS IF.
This is disgusting. The familes should sue AZ and UT for allowing these corrupt cops to be certified. Any other police officer can be decertified for minor malfeasance yet these clowns can violate civil rights and destroy evidence but are still certified by UT and AZ. How can this be tolerated, shame on those who allow this corrupt agency to operate!
Look like another federal judge not doing his job. the state tried. did your read the article.
Yes I did read the article. The state of AZ tried to disband them UT did not. Yet both states allow them to be police officers still. AZ and UT POST could choose to use desertification on thse officer but they don’t, hence they should be sued.
Looks like your own Utah attorney general not doing his job
These pligs are becoming a bunch of dangerous crazies, and if they don’t start having consequences for their actions their only going to get worse. Who knows how many incidences have already happened that never get reported because of fear. Hopefully there haven’t been any murders yet that nobody knows about.
Nice reporting Cami! This story needs to be picked up by Associated Press. The entire country needs to be made aware of this unchecked crime syndicate that hides under the cloak of religion, and is protected by idiotic judiciary that won’t even commit to shutting down the corrupt police department.
Tell the cops somebody shot a dog with an arrow they will track them down, but not if you leave your infant alone at home or in an oven.
The military should do some missile testing up there or something.
Hey wait I live up here with my family and am not part of the flds never have been never will be just remember not all of us out here deserve to be misseled appon
Sorry I’m not george barlow
I lived there for 18 years and left about 5 ago. The town is a bunch of red neck hicks with no brains as far as I can tell LOL
You have to give them credit for continuing to follow the practices that Joe Smith, and Young laid out. The original prophets never intended for polygamy to be given up. This makes the FLDS church much more true to the foundations of mormonism and Smith’s original teachings.
Stop. Please. I can only handle so much ignorance. *throws up* Dude, I know atheists who would scholasticly and scholarly throw down your claim in a hundred ways. Flds church chose to disobprophets and change things their own way.
Oh, and to the author Ms Cami, I wouldn’t be surprised if you got some threats from the plyg scum. Watch out for yourself…
Eric Holder, where are you??
Holder would not care unless victims are minority or gay or Muslim
For it to discrimination it has to be white on black.
My question to this article is about what the Jessops do… the husband is a part of nonprofit program and the wife is a part of Safety Net. How can we help? How can we be a part of these services for people who want to escape the madness? Also is there any way we can help the justice system keep their eyes on this community and actually do something about what is going on here? I, and possibly others, would love to help!
I would love to help. Can we make donations to this family to get them some security cameras for their home? Possibly for other families too?
Growing up in So Utah as a Gay Dude I Understand Discrimination. After moving away & living in several areas of the country- now Back.. This SMALL MINDED …* NEEDS 2 ERADICATED… ALL OF YOU… A lot (most?) of the people in Colorado City these days are Good people.. I KNOW – I work in Nursing & with People with Disabilities 29 Years I have worked w them & my dad did business w them 30 yrs be4 that!! Just a SMALL Group that Think they r “Untouchable” (left in Short Creek).. THEY NEED 2 BE ROUND UP BY THEIR NUTS!!!!
Ha ha ha ha So True Mikki!!!
These Poligs are Dishonest people!
What about some of these husbands that are continuing sexual behavior with their daughters and still living in hildale??
When is Dutson going to be reported??
Tired of seeing him around town.
All my girls are afraid of him. Still living with his wife in their home. I had to leave town. Where and why is getting special treatment??
He’s a sick man. !!!!!!!!
Home grown terrorists.
Best of luck to this young man and his family… Many people are bullied in their life – being run down on purpose shows extreme cowardice of FLDS bullies.
Glad to hear the FBI is on this but I didnt hear if this truck was impounded and I dont know why. Extreme murder attempts need extreme action to prevent it getting worse.
In the meantime, people SHOULD NOT hire FLDS as employees or contractors… YOU would just be supporting this group and we all know their crimes, the worst being against children.
If I escaped a cult , I would also move as far away from their evil center as possible .
When evil is the dominant force in the community , I MOVE to a decent place .
No location is worth dealing with frustrated dysfunctional sociopaths .
Mary, while I understand your feelings here, if no one ever stood up to organized crime, which is exactly what this is, then we would be in even more trouble than we already are, as a nation.
Running is the cowards way out.
Well thats what happens when you get lost in a roundabout
Yeah, having people not talk to you at parties is totally analogous to being run over by trucks and having death threats.
Are you that desperate to be an admired victim?
Send a link to this story to everyone you know outside of Utah…Let a little light into this too often dark place. All the friends who come to see Zion and Bryce and the beautiful red cliffs really need to know the rest of the story. It’s not a pretty one. Let us not forget the wise words of Edmund Burke: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” I’d append that to say “good men and good women”…we’re in it, too, ladies.
I’m from Arkansas and most of the lds and non lds people Ive talked to in utah have been bright, loving and respectful. Your statement, as well intentioned as it is, is ambiguously accusational and not very fair or bright. Please. Communicate at a higher level. Ty.
Anthropoligist…yet casting a broad derogatory net over an entire population? All you had to say was get the word out to good people everywhere. I was not born here, or even in the USA, yet have found Utahns to be about as good as people anywhere. Thanks for visiting.
Well I just wonder if this isn’t called attempted murder? If the police won’t help and the government won’t help you simply arm yourself to protect yourself!
Hey guys there is some sorta crazy that got up here and the Marshalls out here don’t give a cap try to cover up car accidents kids being hit by “cricker kids trucks” and one of my good family friends trucks getting blown up and yes MI do think something should be done about it I am worried every time out and even if my vehicle is going to last through the night I am worried for my family I mean come on J work at subway my husband does service work for everybody out here and I still worry but what I am getting at not all of us out here are corrupt or don’t give a crap about humanity it’s very inhuman the way the people out here treat people it could be because of some inbred cap or just mental issues a lot of this plays in to the reason why we are having issues and the cops get away with hurting people by covering crap up its all bull especially when they believe that a child is the most precious thing in the world and that they must reproduce as much as possible which is why there are people out here with no homes so this crap needs to stop before somebody dies
Well there goes your job at Subway…
LOL….. you are so right
The Utah Attorney General has better things to do, such as waste your money fighting Gay Marriages. No stray dogs or feral cats were hurt in these attacks, nor were any horses molested. So don’t expect any religious sheeple to get their magic undies in a wad over these incidents. They wouldn’t do anything about the child bride abuse situation (girls are fodder, right?), and they won’t get involved with it now. And if the Federal Government starts investigating, the (the sheeple) probably would take a stance against the Federal Government.
I think the FBI needs to open a field office out there and there leaders all need to be charged under the rico act that was meant of organized crime such as this
Well i guess its nice to know what people think of us i mean I’ve been living here for 15 years and i knew people did not like us but some of the things I’m reading make me sick. Retarded people talking about a SMALL group that have done some sick stuff but they infer that the whole d…* town is like that Why don’t some of you come see for yourself’s were not really a bad people but there is always going to be the few that are.
Probably a good first step would be for all you plygs to quit covering for the perpetrators. Yea, we know that you know who they are. It’s call obstruction of justice. A lot of you deserve to be locked up for a long time…
Start with everyone needs to stop covering up for the polygs. This starts with those individuals who voted for the likes of Shurtleff just because he was republican and mormon
Do you know this personal or something you hear
If that it I read post you like farm animal.
WHAT SHOULD MAKE YOU SICK IS NOT THE COMMENTS BUT THE CRIMES THAT YOU AND OTHERS ARE COMMITTING AGAINST CHILDREN. BUT WHATEVER, AS LONG AS YOU GET YOUR CHECK.
I have lived in st. George all my life, I am not FLDS. But I have worked with both male and female FLDS in my life time.
I know this about FLDS folks : the men are very hard workers from a young age and when I was a nurse at the hospital the FLDS nurses are some of the best nurses the hospital had. These kids are trained at home to be good citizens. I liked having FLDS patients because there was always a family member in the room to help with the care . And their hospital stay was shorter because there was always family support at home.
Big thumbs up for FLDS family’s and their family values.
And you Angle, maybe you should spend some time with the pedophiles while they defile their nieces and nephews. Just because you work hard does not exonerate you from your sins. Big thumbs up? Your thumb was up your own a.. while your “friends” were doing bad, bad things to little kids.
Well Neon. I think we know where you stand. You stand with guys who are into little girls, AND even little boys. Yep. Good Ol’ Warren was into little boys too. Are you? If not, then how the hell do idiots like you exist? Turning a blind eye to what is going on in YOUR FRONT YARD. Yet you want me to see that you are really not bad people. Huh?
Time to get some thicker skin. I was raised in the FLDS and I’ve heard this rant all my life. I’ve been ran down and swung at just because I was a plyg. The ignorance of our race will never stop so it’s time for you to get tougher. The fact is there is some truth to the rants. You say a small group but we all know the truth. It’s not about just the people that raped children its also about the people that make up the support system for it. Without all of us members it wouldn’t have been possible. Remember the road to hell is always paved in good intentions.
Calling people retarded because they think differently than you is kind of silly and makes you sound just like them.
P.S.
“Why don’t some of you come see for yourself’s were not really a bad ”
There is nothing stopping you with associating with people outside of the creek. That’s a 2 way street and the trip to Walmart doesn’t count. Try some mingling down here and you might find out that the people out here aren’t as bad as you think they are either.
Amish vs. FLDS vs. LDS, GO! Time to shine people, the clock starts now.
Perhaps that bunch of happy campers that were willing to take up arms for the (illegal) cause of that idiot rancher down in Nevada that refused to pay his grazing fees, should take a look at doing something productive. Maybe they need to go out to Short Creek and monitor the situation there. If law enforcement will not handle it, then perhaps vigilantes will have to.
I’m sure that just like anywhere else, there are some [relatively] good folks who live out there. But all the child molesters, welfare fraudsters, child labor slave-masters, and out right crooks make the whole community look like scum.
Christopher’s family has a lot of problems. They are not nice people. Christopher has taken the law into his own hands with my brothers when he had no right. They didn’t do anything to him but they were out on the stree after dark and he grabbed him in a headlock and started yelling and swearing at him. It was before curfew and the boy was a minor. Then my father tried to talk to him and he just kept swearing and threatening my dad with all kinds of terrible things. His wife did the same thing to my mom when she tried to talk to them about their dogs chasing our little girls up the street. It’s literally like living in the ghetto. You have to watch yours and your children’s back all the time to keep away from the creepy neighbors. These are literally the worst neighbors we have ever had.
The dogs chase the little girls up the street? Good. Let them chase them far away from there. They definitely are not safe anywhere around that place.
Yea really, if you’ve got little girls the dogs are the least of your problems up there in Pedophile Central…
Actually my dear child, my surveillance cameras showed everything that happened that night. Mr. Jessop did no such assault!! The young man was in Mr. Jessops yard around his vehicles. Then entered my yard through a front gate. Which is trespassing on both properties. Mr. Jessop only spoke with the young man, but never assaulted him in any way. I try to mind my own business and have only had a few brief conversations with Mr. Jessop and his wife and everyone of them have always been decent. If your siblings wouldn’t have been throwing rocks at the docks or shooting at them with your bb guns, then maybe they wouldn’t have chased you. And yes, its been caught on camera too! My children play with the dogs and have never had a problem. The Jessop’s are like mist everyone else around, they dont like people trespassing or hurting their animals any more then anyone else. So before you start making accusations about someone assaulting someone else, I would highly suggest you get your story and your facts straight little one.
The agencies that certify these cops are Utah POST and Arizona POST. Please call them and ask them why cops who violate civil rights are still certified.
Utah POST: 801-256-2300
Arizona POST: 602.223.2514
I do not live anywhere near Utah or Arizona. I saw a program on TLC, I don’t remember which one, but I went straight to YouTube and the Internet to find out about the people of Short Creek and the FLDS in general. I found it hard to believe that this is going on in America. I have also researched the Kingston group some, they seem to be far worse than the “crickers”.
I live in the southern Bible Belt and thought I had seen everything that you could do or be in the name of religion.
In the free world, we have the right to choose to live, no matter what or how that is, to choose to practice a religion or not, and not be persecuted by anyone, as long as we are an adult, are not threatening to hurt anyone or ourselves (I put that in because I am bipolar and have ptsd and get asked that a lot) and financially support ourselves.
It appears to me, not knowing a single polygamist, that they are indoctrinated from birth with the tenets of this religion. Girls and boys are to keep sweet (I love this term, wish more people practiced that, keep sweet is so much nicer than F you) so they remain docile and compliant to the teachings. Personally, I have no problem with polygamy if it’s practiced willingly and members are aware of their rights.
That being said,
Their children should be in public school with non FLDS teachers so they learn about the country they live in and what their rights are as Americans and not just as FLDS. They should be given the right to choose between their religion or not. They should have to decide on the consequences they face if they leave their religion, as so many before them, I can’t name a single person that left their religion unscathed. There are laws at both state and federal level that already protect them, they just aren’t aware. Their leaders are aware that receiving aid from federal and state agencies exist, they have taken advantage of this and have been prosecuted for this. It is time for Utah and Arizona to step up and do their jobs, they fear the cost (YFZ Ranch raid cost the state of Texas about $14 million dollars) and they had little to show for it, except for Warren and some of his misguided followers, but they did get Warren. U and A need to use the information gleaned from that and go after every man that married a wife under the age of 16 or whatever the laws of the state are. Prosecute the parents if necessary, it is illegal to trade your 12 year old daughter for religious favor. Crack down on child labor, many examples of this have been documented. State and Federal aid should be investigated at the family level. Enforce child support. Enforce human trafficking laws. There are so many things that can be done lawfully, the leaders know it, the people have been shown, it just needs to be acted on. Harboring crime in the name of religion is wrong at every level but going at this community and treating them like freaks isn’t going to work either. Knowledge is power. They know nothing about how Americans live, we are all apostates or Gentiles to them. Ex Creekers that cannot go see a family member without harassment need to file reports outside of the local police force, especially if you are aware of child molestation in your family! Once these things are put into effect, the trickle down effect happens and the polygamists will be aware that they have to follow the laws of the land or face the consequences. That is how it is in America.
There will be those that will still remain in this religion regardless of the hassle it is to do so. It’s what their parents and grand parents have done. At least they will know their rights as Americans first. It’s the ” not knowing” that has allowed this to continue.