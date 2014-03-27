BLM, National Park Service close public lands due to trespassing cattle dispute

LAS VEGAS – Public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in northeastern portions of Clark County, Nev., within the Gold Butte, Mormon Mesa, Bunkerville Flats areas, will be subject to temporary closures beginning March 27.
The BLM Southern Nevada District Office and the National Park Service’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area are taking steps to resolve a longstanding cattle trespass on federal lands. As cattle that are in trespass are removed, specific geographic areas within the overall closure boundary will be temporarily closed as necessary for the safety of the public, federal employees and contractor personnel. Areas temporarily closed to public access will be posted with signs and a temporary closure notice. Some areas may also be temporarily fenced off to members of the public.
Details of closures within BLM-managed lands are available in a Notice of Temporary Closure on Public Land that will publish March 27. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, closures will be announced, as they are needed, through future news releases.
For more than two decades, cattle have been grazed illegally on public lands in northeast Clark County, Nev. The BLM and NPS have made repeated attempts to resolve this matter administratively and judicially. Impoundment of cattle illegally grazing on public lands is an option of last resort. The BLM and NPS are working closely with local, state and federal officials to ensure the gather of unauthorized cattle occurs in a safe and orderly manner.
Submitted by the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada
Thats a bunch of BS! Im sick of the Government thinking they own all this land. If a dang cow wants to graze and eat some grass in the desert let it! Stop trying to take away our freedom and rights as american citizens! Im sure Obama had something to do with this too. Someone should send him a Sweet Cow Pie for a Present! Hahaha
Obama’s comin’ to ur house to take ur guns!!!
The Feds aren’t legally or constitutionally aloud to own land. They’re the ones trespassing illegally. It’s all about them wanting power over everything.
they may not be “aloud” to own land, but they are certainly “allowed” to.
Cows don’t get to vote. . .
This needs to be stopped.
I’m ticked off that one arrogant farmer can cause this havoc. Pay up you old coot!
If you understood the history of this issue, you would probably side with the rancher. Unless you are a die hard progressive liberal, then explanations would be futile.
The real story is this. States desperately need to kick the BLM and other government agencies out of their state and take control of the lands within their state boundaries. This is another case which will motivate the BLM and other government agencies to hire more armed police (thousands) to monitor and control desolate properties and keep the public out.
Most of these lands are good for nothing else but turning cows out to freely graze on. Which is what the Bundy clan has been legally doing since 1870 !!
The Bundy clan since 1870…
.
your argument is invalid
These constitutional scholars are making our school system look way worse than it really is. Can the Black Satan not send them to a mandatory re-education camp? Is he “aloud” to do that? After all, he’s personally responsible for anything that happens in the United States, including monitoring the whereabouts of grazing cattle on all that private land the Feds “think” they own…
“Allowed” ?
Black satan? We’ve really got some real racist loony-tunes idiots creepin around this site…
I detect a note of sarcasm. You don’t?
Typical tea party wingnut, thinks the laws don’t apply to him because he has a god given right to do whatever he wants. The guy’s just a freeloader who thinks he deserves special “freedoms” because he’s more Amerkin than everybody else.
Bundy here displays typical Tea Party attitude. Wants the gubment out of the picture but still wants gubment benefits. Here its free grazing, for others its social security, medicare, fill in the blank.
.
Only the polygamists in Short Creek are more delusional when it comes to outrageous claims and beliefs than Bundy and some of you nutters commenting above, i.e. the federal government has no right to manage BLM lands.
Bender’s got a point. Federal land is federal land. The Bundy base property is not, so far as I can see, in question, so it is not as if someone is trying to take away his private property. What is in question is BLM land, which has been traditionally grazing land. But it’s government land at this point, and it’s also pay to play. Further, should the federal government choose to turn this land into an artillery range for the Army, they could probably do it. This isn’t any different than what happened or still happens when dams go up on rivers and streams: those who have up to that point been making a living off the fish in the river, which often passes through their private property, suffer. Finally, if the federal government decided it needed to build battleships in the desert, could exercise emminent domain, pay the Bundy’s for their land, and take their base property as well. It doesn’t have to make sense, but it is our system of government. Those who think that leaving the free range to ranchers is an absolutely better idea would do well to read up on the history of the Johnson County War.
I would like to fist fight you liberal monkeys just for something to do. comparing free grazing to social security? are you … retarded?
Where do you get your beef from? Im almost certain dont have your own cows, maybe you would learn some respect if you would try!!!
Ed. ellipsis
Probably just like you BUD, my beef is raised on a feed lot – factory farm style. Only 2% of beef consumed in the US is public lands range beef. I have great respect for a rancher who can make a go of public lands ranching, respect the law and be a good steward of the range and his animals. It’s endless backbreaking work that pays next to nothing. Bundy gets no respect from me… He’s a belligerent moocher who puts himself above the law. That range does not, and never did, belong to the Bundys. He was a tenant.
They are not all born and raised in a feed lot maybe a few one in a million there now you don’t look so stupid and as far as hard work goes have you ever done any and one more thing those so called cowboys gathering the cattle are a piss poor excuse for a cowboy any body who deals with them beware money is what their about it not about keepin a heritage goin and the cowboy way of life or even being a free American they are more like terrorist or scum not cowboys for sure what ever happened to honesty prevailing when the government comes to take your possession s or more of your pay in the name of taxes just remember your paying for this b.s oh and by the way why don’t the conservationist go get the cattle them selfs and why don’t they pay taxes on all the land the hold
Amazing how people totally ignorant of the history of land ownership in NV can defend this mooching rancher and his gun toting nutcase supporters. Free speech needs some intelligence behind it to be useful. Otherwise it is just stupid and potentially dangerous. Words can incite violence. Property rights are important except when it comes to public land? This is our land, the citizens of this country. And we want Bundy off it or paying for a grazing permit, and back fees. If he doesn’t like the terms, let him graze his cows on someone else’s land.
That sign in the picture looks fake.
This was placed on the original article by Brian Hyde. Your take on the article was not based upon facts…
There is a right answer to this article, and it is completely missing from all the comments. Read the Constitution for the united States af America (lower case is NOT a mistake) and you will see the land contained in Territories is owned by the Federal Government, including jurisdiction over those lands. That Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land. However, when a new State is added to the Union, the Federal Government is REQUIRED to cede ALL the land included, and full jurisdiction, to the new State at no cost. Essentially the Federal Government is to act as a TRUSTEE over a Territory, not as an owner. So all public lands inside the State Boundaries are to be owned by the State. This is known as the “Doctrine of Equal Footing” so as to make that State equal in all ways to the original 13 Colonies. However, this was not done for 12 Western States, and so the Federal Government virtually STOLE the land illegally in defiance to the Constitution (see Article 1 Section 8). Article 1 also lists the actions assigned to the Federal Government, and Amendment 10 assigns ALL OTHER RIGHTS to the STATES! Usurptation of State’s Rights was started only a few years after the Constitution was written and accepted by the States, and so nearly all activities by the Federal Gobernment have been illegal for the past 250 years. But that encroachment by the Feds has been so subtle and incremental that most citizens have not been aware of it. In essence, ALL public lands belong to the individual States according to the Original Constitution (also known as the “Organic” Constitution), making virtually every alphabet agency of the Feds, such as BLM, EPA, FEMA, FBI, ICE, BATF, FCC, FDA, FHA, OSHA, SBA, SSA, IRS, and VA. The Bundys are extremely knowlegable concerning the Constitution, and they and others are not threatening anyone… they are simply PROTESTING the illegal and unconstitutional act of the Federal Government by obeying the Declaration of Independance which states that “it is their right, it is their duty to throw off such government and to provide new Guards for their their security.
Virtually all institutions with the “National” as part of their name are illegal, including Parks, Refuges, Agencies, etc. THAT is the basis for the protests all across these united States. The Bundys and their supporters are to be commended for standing for restoration of our rights, which are God-given, and not bestowed or taken away by our so-called leaders.
Robert A. Deihl, Mesquite, 17 miles from Cliven and Carol Bundy’s home