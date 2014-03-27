BLM, National Park Service close public lands due to trespassing cattle dispute

© Author: Dicklyon / Wikimedia / CC-BY-SA-2.0

LAS VEGAS – Public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in northeastern portions of Clark County, Nev., within the Gold Butte, Mormon Mesa, Bunkerville Flats areas, will be subject to temporary closures beginning March 27.

The BLM Southern Nevada District Office and the National Park Service’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area are taking steps to resolve a longstanding cattle trespass on federal lands. As cattle that are in trespass are removed, specific geographic areas within the overall closure boundary will be temporarily closed as necessary for the safety of the public, federal employees and contractor personnel. Areas temporarily closed to public access will be posted with signs and a temporary closure notice. Some areas may also be temporarily fenced off to members of the public.

Details of closures within BLM-managed lands are available in a Notice of Temporary Closure on Public Land that will publish March 27. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, closures will be announced, as they are needed, through future news releases.

For more than two decades, cattle have been grazed illegally on public lands in northeast Clark County, Nev. The BLM and NPS have made repeated attempts to resolve this matter administratively and judicially. Impoundment of cattle illegally grazing on public lands is an option of last resort. The BLM and NPS are working closely with local, state and federal officials to ensure the gather of unauthorized cattle occurs in a safe and orderly manner.

Submitted by the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada

