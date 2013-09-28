Contact Us

Would you like to put your ad in front of thousands of potential customers every day?
110 Comments
How do I submit an obituary?
obits@stgnews.com
We’ll be glad to help you Ashalee, we publish obituaries for free.
If you have any questions, please call me.
please update the obituaries section on your site. The Spectrum will lose more customers and you will gain a greater viewership on your website. Obits are a VERY popular part of print & online media. And please keep it accurate & up to date & let’s put The Spectrum out of business
We’re working on making our invitation more known, Becky.
For those reading, we welcome obituary submissions free of charge.
If you have one you’d like published, please submit to obits@stgnews.com – include any photos you’d like included and your contact information. Thank you for your support and interest.
Terrible horrible small minded person to want to “put the Spectrum out of business”. I think you should be put out to pasture. You are creepy.
The spectrum has been opinuated for yrs, allowing only accidents and not all of them, not allowing single pictures of one person unless it was a. Missionary, but a scholarship winner for $50,000 was ignored by them.. So few people get it now.. St. George news prints all stories and loads of pics of events, accidents, robberies, they have so many reporters.. And allow comments.. Think about what you wrote.. Maybe you haven,t come from an area with good reporting, thank god for the st George news..
Maybe you haven’t picked up a “Spectrum” lately; if you had, you would know that for all intents & purposes, the “Spectrum” is out of business. The fact that they can even call that a newspaper with a straight face is pathetic.
what is on fire by the court house
The USU Extension Office – we are there, and we will be putting up a report. Thank you for asking, Doug!
Hi There,
I would like to inquire about the process of adding a Business to your list. I’m interested of listing our Firm. Do you offer free listing?
Thank you,
Rust Tippet
I’ve lived in ten different states over my lifetime and no community I’ve lived in does a better job of recycling than St George.
However, I wish the guidelines were spelled out better, as to exactly what is needed to be placed in those yellow receptacle pods. I’m particularly unsure about what constitutes cardboard and if (i.e.) cereal boxes are wanted or not.
How about an article detailing what we can do to make the recycling effort even more productive.
Thank you!
Congratulations on the new webpage. I really like the new design and overall polished format. Much better than the old one, so well done. I do have a request for your new website: How about you guys adding a section solely for lost/found pets or just pets in general? I think with the amount of dogs and cats that get lost, there is a need for a section about them Thanks and great job guys.
Glad you noticed, Petlover. Our web wizards have been working pretty hard on this for quite some time. We do have additional sections in the works, one rollout at a time as we make sure our changes are running smoothly. I will pass your suggestion along, but in the meantime, we do have a Lost and Found Pets photo album on our Facebook page that we add to when we receive creature-related submissions. 🙂
Love the new look! : )
Thank you Craig! We’re glad you do.
I’m not adverse to change however this new St. George News website is a bit confusing. My thoughts.
Annie, can you give us some examples? We want to hear your thoughts. You may post here or if you prefer, email me? jkuzmanic@stgnews.com
As an employer how do you post a job opening?
Hi Patti. StgNews is simply grabbing a feed from indeed.com. Post your job there and your listings should show up here.
web site redo looks like a comic book
zero sophistication – who did the work? junior high kids?
There is a current trend in web design (thanks Apple) for favoring a flat design over skeuomorphism. Windows 8 tried to incorporate this design trend (and failed I might add.) The idea is that sometimes trying to make buttons, etc mirror the object that it represents can be overkill. Instead the flat design philosophy is to make the design more readible. Personally, I didn’t care for this anti-skeuomorphism in the beginning (it’s been going on for several years) but I’m used to it now and it’s a trend that’s going to be here awhile (like it or not.)
Your new WP theme has a few glitches… Comments are sometimes missing a line break, the short ones flow into the next comment. Also, not a fan of using CSS .uppercase on the commenter names. Would prefer to see paragraph CSS line-height cranked down a bit to put more verbiage on each screen (especially important for rendering on mobile devices where the new styling really spreads out and wastes precious mobile screen real estate). Finally, the “More Articles” button on the main page is frustrating because the page it takes you to has, mostly, the same article summaries as the main page. Either have true pagination where it takes you to a true second page of article summaries or crank up the number of articles on an archive page to 50.
Thanks Bender. I am passing on to the wizards. I have the same thought on “More Articles” – keep ’em coming.
Joyce
I just wanted to say thank you! Thanks for doing your best to quickly report the latest news in southern Utah. You’re a much needed breath of fresh air. I know you get a lot of slack and criticism in some of your comment sections, but I feel like you’re doing your best and making corrections quickly when needed. So once again, THANK YOU!!!
What a wonderful comment to start the day with, swimswim. Your encouragement keeps us going; you, too, are part of who St. George News is.
Thank YOU right back, 🙂
We have a second home in St. G which we visit regularly. We also visit the local eateries. This is the first time we’ve looked at your website so we naturally checked out the dining info. Just a bit of maintenance we might suggest from our limited exposure – these are no longer in business: The Haven, JB’s, Panama Grill, Ruby Tuesday’s, Samurai 21, and the Claim Jumper. Marv’s has a new address on Bluff. The website link on George’s Corner takes you to home improvement choices, not food. Also no matter which restaurant you click on we keep getting the same 3 reviews about the Anasazi and Alvaro’s. Thanks for your efforts to provide the “What’s happening in St. George”!! It’s nice to check on things when we’re not there.
Thank you Aurora, those are due for an update.
Just a suggestion – on your movie link how about doing the listing by movie rather than theater? I look for the movie I want to see, now necessarily the theater closest to my home. Keep up the good work. I’m glad to have an alternate local news source since we don’t care to subscribe to the Spectrum. Please keep it current and accurate. I hope someday you’ll have a TV station for local news. Seems like the only thing we can get from Salt Lake is the weather.
I will pass your suggestion on to the wizards, GG, I’m not sure if the feed would allow that or not. Thank you for your interest and encouragement, we intend to keep building and building and building … 😀
How do we submit a job listing?
The new design is fine, but the font is almost unreadable.
First, comment section under the booking Pictures?
Second, BEGAY, KENNETH COREY why is he so beat up in his booking picture? This is excessive beating, or someone has committed an assault against this person.
third, why no matches at stores that sell cigs,frantic smokers reaching for lighters, no extra matches provided anymore? Class action law suit.
How does one edit or delete a comment they made?
You can email me, Sherry – jkuzmanic@stgnews.com
After subscribing to our local print paper for ten years, and having recently discovered St George News, I now have an alternative for accurate, comprehensive and fast local news that our print paper seems unable to replicate.
Just wondered if you have an update on the driver of the small pickup involved in the accident right in from on Winchester Hills a few days ago. He was taken to the hospital by chopper, but haven’t heard anything else about his injuries or condition. I live in Winchester. Thanks
Are there no arrests today?
The page is under maintenance today, Darcy. 🙂
I was watching the World Cup yesterday and they were doing a piece on the Bosnia team. Apparently, there was some very destructive flooding that happened earlier this year/month? I don’t remember seeing anything about this on the news (but I tend not to watch the news all that carefully), but I was wondering if maybe one of your staff could do a bit of research and put together a story on this as well as include some charities to which people can donate to help the victims?
What kindness, Rachel – we’ll keep our ears open, and if we hear of any charity efforts directed that way we’ll be glad to publish on it.
I would like to list a job opening. How can I do that?
Start at this link, to submit to our free Classifieds, Shelly: http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/classifieds/publish-new.html
If you have any difficulty, please call James at 435-767-1269, Ext. 108. I know he’ll be glad to help you.
Best of luck in finding the perfect person among our St. George News friends out there. 🙂
Would like to subscribe. Can’t seem to find the place to do it.
Bryan, we don’t require subscriptions, St. George News is free. To facilitate access as we post here are some ideas:
• “Like” our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/stgnews | When you click “Like” see the pulldown menu on that button (the downward-pointing triangle) and select “Get notifications.”
• Download our app to your mobile device – refer to this link and follow the instructions for whichever platform you use: http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2013/10/18/aks-announcing-the-all-new-fully-packed-stgnews-mobile-app/#.U62Lf41dWwk
• Bookmark our page STGnews.com
• Follow STGnews on Google+
• Follow us on Twitter: @STGnews
Many options! 😀
We’re glad you enjoy us, talk with us!
There was a fire at a recyclng plant in Cedar City this morning on Industrial Rd. Do you know anything about it?
Hi Carol,
Yes, we published a story this morning. You can view it here: http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2014/07/08/mgk-fire-ignites-at-stone-castle-recycling-facility/#.U7zsc_ldXfs
Help!! how do i change the spelling of an add I have already posted!! It looked so great till I noticed it said mean instead of meat!! Please help me!!
Amanda, email me jkuzmanic@stgnews.com – direct me to the ad, and I’ll take care of it for you.
Joyce
Editor in Chief
Can you please do a story on the human trafficking case that just went through the Washington County court system? A 31-year-old was prostituting a 17-year-old and forcing her to have sex with men that were paying him, on threat of abuse to the teenage girl. This criminal, who was found guilty, was given PROBATION. Not jail time, probation. The first human trafficking case in Utah, one second-degree felony conviction, two third-degree felony convictions, and he gets probation?? As a female private citizen, I am offended to my core about this, and would love to see what you could uncover.
I am shocked at the negative, degrading, judge-mental comments that have been progressively worse lately. I think there are some people who just sit and wait for articles to come out, just so they can pounce on them. I think commentary should be unavailable for quite awhile, until these people who comment frequently and rudely find something else to do with their time. I know they are a small percentage of the wonderful area that we live in, but when that is all the comments you read – you begin to wonder if it really is a small percentage? We can do better Southern Utah!!!!
Cant find display pictures from the 2014 fair? Seed displays, town displays, rodeo pixers too and art work pictures hoping there in here plz help. Thx
I commented on the story about the floods in Washington city and put a link for people to donate to the Carnavale family who lost their home. You keep deleting my link and comment. Please explain the reason so that I may modify my comment to meet your criteria. I thought freedom of speech was a protected right in America. My comment was not vicious or inflammatory, what have I done wrong? I did send an email previously soliciting your help with information about donating to the fund created to help the Carnavale family. I received no response. I need to hear from you so that I know what action to take next. I thought St. George news was created to elicit a feeling of support and unity within our community. This is very confusing!
St. George News:
Thank you for your quick, timely, and professional reply to my inquiry. I appreciate you resolving this matter as quickly and effectively as you did. I’m still a fan and a follower. Thanks again!
Could the JOBS be listed with the most recent first? What a waste of time to be searching thru job listings that have already been seen. I have tried to search “1 day ago”, but that must not be included in the text to search. I am sure each listing has a date/time stamp that can be used to order the list. Even I know that much about HTML and/or Dreamweaver.
That’s a great suggestion! Thank you for bringing it to our attention. We’ve updated the jobs page, so that it shows the most recent jobs first. However, just for your information, if you enter a search term, your results will continue to be sorted by relevance rather than by date. Thank you again for your suggestion. I hope you and others find the jobs page more useful with this change.
Thank you for addressing this so quickly. Glad to see that you read COMMENTS in a timely manner.
Thanks to Aspen Stoddard for the very nice article about Wild West Days in Leeds. We have a special community that works hard together to enshrine and build on that fragile heritage of America uniquely felt in a small town. I felt Ms. Stoddard’s article reflected an appreciation for this, and hope she felt it personally.
Because you won’t regulate koolaid and bobber I am no longer going to visit your site.
As folks say around these parts, “If you don’t like it, you can leave!” Just curious, Frank, is your last name Skinner?
In early July, Kimberly Scott wrote about the extension of Mall Drive and construction of the new bridge. That article states that the road is expected to open in “the second week of September.” It is now the fourth (fifth?) week of September and the roadway is not yet open, so apparently her sources underestimated the work to be done. Perhaps a follow-up story?
Hi Philiplo, here is an update on the Mall Drive Bridge project… Mall Drive Bridge work encounters delays; new targeted opening date
hey there xr
Vote by mail ballots hit the mailboxes this week and early voting is less than two weeks away, but there has been little or no coverage of local candidates in the St. George News. In the past, I thought each candidate had been interviewed or completed a questionnaire with the results published.
I encourage you to begin candidate coverage ASAP and yes, I do have a vested interest in this request; but I believe many others do too.
Additionally, as the SL Trib has made itss endorsements of candidates, is the St. George News considering endorsing anyone for local offices?
Thanks for your attention to this matter and I look forward to hearing from you.
Can someone tell me shat is wrong with facebook it has been down for more then 24 hours. I really want to if any news of when it maybe up and running again.
No mention of it anywhere on the news.
( Seems kinda funny last outage folks were calling 911 after it was down after 20 min)
This is the only link that I can find that work or mentions facebook is down http://www.google.com/url?q=http://downrightnow.com/facebook&sa=U&ei=RvQ9VIuLHcHwoAS78oLgAQ&ved=0CBQQFjAA&usg=AFQjCNHoTSBcPJJzMui0Kd9_UazwPq85EQ
Thank you, “THAT GUY” R Keith, St George. Utah
How do I get a picture to post next to my name in comments?
We published a “how to” a couple years ago, sagemoon – below is the link. Let us know if it doesn’t work and I”ll prepare a new one.
http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2012/05/24/adding-your-gravatar-image-to-your-stgnews-comments/#.VF-J8fTF-wk
On the story of the boy scouts find of a body the pictures should have been left out.1 out of respect 2.its still an ongoing investigation. Please have some concern for others
I love your website and that we can get on and read all the news free unlike the spectrum. The only thing is, why do you not have an incidents section? There’s a couple of incidents I wanted to read about but I can’t. 🙁
Kellie, if you know a key word or two, you can use the search function. You can also scroll stories by date from the home page – at the bottom of recent stories is a button “More Stories” that will take you farther and farther back. I hope that helps, if not – tell me what you’re looking for and I’ll see if I can pull up the link for you. 🙂
I wanted to say great job on the new login , but I see it still allows trolls to login under any name and just start bashing away on any post. If these individuals had to post using their real name they would stop. But as long as they can hide behind a keyboard under some made up persona they will continue to plague the the pages of your news. If your willing to be known for this it is your business. But if you want this publication to be taken seriously you need to take steps to change it. Many think your page is a joke because of all the hate filled insulting comments already. I read this everyday and for the most part find it very informative. I would like to keep reading it but if some idiot just wants to insult me every time I comment. It is unlikely I will. Do not get me wrong I am all for debate we all have different opinions and I want to hear them. But mindless insluts and name calling have no place here.
I’ve decided to quit reading this paper because the trolls are out of control here. When every story has a “should of took a cab” comment, that’s just a waste of this reader’s time. Sorry.
Now, Anybody, you could just ignore the comments; but that said, fun bag’s latest song varying on the cab theme is due for the junkyard. Fun Bag take note – enough on the cab comments. Time to come up with a new tune.
Thanks, Joyce. I do like what you do with the paper…Maybe I’m too serious about the news…
All best…
We may have just found the world’s biggest crybaby. If you wanna rage quit over some silly comments no one is gonna rock u and feed u a bottle. And ps: haven’t seen any troll comment since “eviltwinsmommy” stopped posting… so get a life
Nah, if ETW stopped posting, it is just because YOU stopped using that particular name. It doesn’t matter what name you use, your posts all stick out like a sore thumb.
How do I place a job posting on your site?
Hi JRICHARDSON,
We do have a Jobs section in our Classifieds, located here:
https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/classifieds/
You are welcome to post a job listing there.
Thank you,
Julie Applegate
Assistant Editor
St. George News
In light of Paul’s arrest and remembering the residential burglary by “Giraffe Man” while someone was in jail, would you consider not listing exact residential addresses of the arrestees in your newspaper? I know you have the right, as it is public information…but is it always the right thing to do? Maybe we can make the bad guys work harder for that info, and give a break to the occasional wrongly accused residents. (If there is really a bad guy in the neighborhood, the neighbors know anyway.) Thanks for your consideration.
Mike, Paul was not arrested; we frequently list only the block or general area of a property involved in stories. Are you thinking of something in particular?
Joyce
EIC
Why yes, in particular I was thinking of Paul’s address being listed under the “arrest” tab on your website. I understand that a weekend commitment is technically different than an arrest pursuant to a fresh crime but he’s in jail wearing county issue underwear none the less. But that is splitting hairs, my issue is listing actual addresses of arrestees might open up the arrested (or committed for a civil violation) to retaliation or vigilanteism. I’m not soft on criminals, I just would prefer the not yet convicted are not victimized.
Oh I see, Mike. The bookings page comes directly from the Sheriff’s Office – we do not produce that and have no control over it. I see what you’re saying now.
Joyce
EIC
Want to change my name from DEXTER to 52529
On Wednesday and Thursday, 14-15 October, you let submitted comments go four to six hours “under moderation.” Those delays certainly kill interest in your web site and make submitters wonder whether this is a form of censorship for views you do not like. Maybe somebody’s on vacation and hence the delay, but you can do better. Thanks.
Not sure I like the new format. One thing missing is the feature that cycled through the stories – which was a convenient way for me to monitor the headlines while working. Anyway to bring that back?
Oh that darn thing called change! It takes some getting used to, doesn’t it, DixieReb?!
I think what you are referring to is the rotating slider we had at the top; that is gone. Instead you’ll see feature stories to the right of the primary one. And to see all stories recently posted all you need do is scroll down and you’ll find them in chronological order.
For those who incline to videos and photos, you’ll see icons below the headlines that indicate videos and photo galleries.
We’ve worked in a number of “new and improved” details with this new site launch. Give it a chance?
Also note the little hamburger icon at the upper left corner, click that and you’ll see you can pop to sections that aggregate stories under various categories. Explore!
Yes, some of us have a hard time with change Joyce. Just like when you go to the store to get your favorite flavor of a product and find that they have discontinued it – really annoying!! I understand that change is inevitable, but hopefully it improves upon that which is being changed. I have played with the features and explored as you suggested. The only thing that I will miss terribly is the “slider” that cycled through the stories. The reason for this is that I could look over to see the recent headlines and images without interacting with the computer. This was a welcome distraction from the work at hand. A story has often caught my attention through this mechanism. If there is anyway you can restore this feature, please do.
I will share your input with the wizards for sure, DR. 😀
I kinda like the new format but I’m not sure I’m seeing all that I’m supposed to. For example on the front page, there is a ton of white page below the headline pic, then it says “pinned stories” but there is nothing there except a tiny blue dot. The entire right hand side below the “Featured Stories” banner, is just a white page. Is that how it’s supposed to be?..Seems like a lot of wasted space with just WHITE. In that same area where pinned stories are supposed to be, there is some tiny print that is supposed to be a link to the TGIF content with a little button, that when clicked on, does nothing…I sometimes run an ad blocker (Ghostery) but it doesn’t make any difference if it’s on or off as far as all the white…
Hmmm – should not be all that white space. I’ll get some input for you and reply further, FWIW.
JK
EIC
Your new website sucks, it is slow and at times unresponsive, and what happened to the comment section at the beginning of each story?
Comment section at the beginning of each story? Do you mean the pull-down menu of recent comments?
Joyce
EIC
I like the larger font but the box where I searched for past stories is gone. Is there not a way to search for an old story without leaving the site to Google it?
There sure is. At the upper right-hand corner of the page, Sagemoon, you’ll see a magnifying glass; click on that and a search cell will appear. You can also always visit archives – a button for that is at the lower right of every page. If you cannot see the magnifying glass, you may need to up your resolution on your device. Let us know if you still have difficulty?
Thanks. I did have to change the resolution for the magnifying glass to show up.
What happened to the local traffic accident stories? I know some people disliked them, but I always checked them out for educational purposes and for recent information on what I heard or saw someplace.
I would like to see if you have a guest column that I could write to build my portfolio for a bigger newspaper?
I have emailed you, Luis
How long does it take for the moderator?
To say I am a little disappointed is a understatement. This is an Olympic year. The most watched sport in the summer Olympics is swimming. What confuses me is why there is such little to no exposure on HS Swim? There are HUGE HS Swim meets hosted in Southern Utah some with over 16 HS participating from 2A-5A and between 600-700 swimmers. With so many high schools and students participating these are some of the largest high school athletic events (even at state championship as they limit the number of participants) There are hundreds of Region 9 swimmers who are overlooked These kids train 2 to 4 hours a day and need articles to recognize their athleticism. One kid was .02 sec off a JR National Cut….which is HUGE! Their schools, teachers, neighbors, friends, and family would like to see articles on them. Most important college coaches had only to type their name and articles would appear. It would be a great service to help these kids……we need someone to help this kids be stars…
It’s interesting to see all the many articles and photos that appear for only a hand full of HS sports which have a small number of a participants.
Common sense tells me if there were articles & photos with so many participants would get you tons of clicks and sell news papers!!!!
I notice a business called Waffle Love has Neither an address Nor a phone number .
I’ve noticed this on event flyers before , but at least they have some park name
( as if everyone knows where that park is )
But a media ad with No address . No phone ?
Is this one of those coded drug dealers or bordello posts ?
Keen mind, Knobe, stranger things have been used as a cover; but in this case, we have no reason to think that. Waffle Love’s Instagram and website use the spelling LUV. The company has a Web page that allows you to find a truck in any of the cities they serve. Here is the link: http://www.waffluv.com/find-us/
Incidentally, our columnist Ali Hill mentioned both Waffle Love and another waffle purveyor, Waffle Bliss, in her column a while back, “A-List: The tastiest food trucks in town.” Here’s the link to that delicious column as well:
http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2015/03/27/list-tastiest-food-trucks-town/#.Vy9BMhUrLjA
I must thank you – or not thank you – for the power of suggestion; I expect I will be craving waffles all day now. 😀
Why is it My Comment was censored for using LMAO and it was edited out and Proud Rebel gets to use ROFLMAO ?
Why is it that the comments on articles state that they are clearing moderation, but attacks against LGBT are let through, including ones that call us ALL perverts, worshipers of Satan, lustful, that none of us follow God(technically I am still ordained), or comparing us to Bestiality and Pedophiles. What’s worse, this is all on the article reporting on Pride, an article that I would want to save and look back on as a happy moment, a move forward, and yet it is filled with comments demeaning my siblings in the Pride community. Why have moderation if you’re just going to clear everything that violates your Terms of Use, anyway?
No idea, Rhiannon. I moderate in order from time received, oldest to most recent, as I’m able. No contrived moderation.
Joyce ….ladybug will be leaving soon and I will miss her. how can I send her my email address so I can stay in touch with her ? …this is not going to be the same without her. ..
We will miss LadyBug if she does fly away fly away far. Of course she is welcome to yet interact with us as we reside on the “world WIDE web” 😀
LadyBugAvenger, if you’d like to correspond with Dot, you may telephone me or email me your consent. I can always be contacted privately: jkuzmanic@stgnews.com | telephone 435-632-0825.
Nice words, Dot.
How do I advertise a garage sale with St. George News?
We invite you to use our announcements section, beacon. You may submit your own here:
http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/community-submission/
Please add a photo that is suitable, if you need help sizing it or adding design or if you have more than one, just send those to us by emailing Hollie Reina at hreina@stgnews.com and we’ll add them in when we publish the announcement.
Readers may view all reader-submitted announcements here: https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/announcements
We welcome them,
Several of the links on your home page are not working, please investigate
Oh dear! Old school, I’m trying to recreate your issue to no avail – all links lead where they are intended to lead for me. Would you mind emailing your contact phone number to James, jthayn@olwm.com so he can talk to you directly?
Please and thanks,
