Terms of Use and Participation Agreement

WE • ARE • ST. GEORGE NEWS

StGeorgeUtah.com Inc., St. George News, STGnews.com, its associated Facebook page(s), Twitter account, Google + and any other social media accounts, its owners, principles, editors, employees, independent contractors, representatives, agents and assigns, (collectively herein “St. George News”) is an interactive news service.

YOU • ARE • A • PARTICIPANT • IN • THE • ST. GEORGE NEWS • COMMUNITY

St. George News invites and accepts, at will, submitted content of all sorts from its participating community, people and entities, including without limitation comments to reports, stories, opinions posted, comments in social media forums, videos, photos, images, articles, letters to the editor, opinion editorials, press releases, contributory writings and material (“content”).

By visiting and engaging with St. George News and its participating community, you agree to certain standards of conduct and content and assume responsibility for your participation in whatever manner or method it is offered.

It is one of the foundational tenets of St. George News that its offering be as much about you, the community and readership, as it is about us and our delivery of content. We provide you opportunity to engage and respond throughout our offering venues. We encourage interactive participation through such contributions of content for the benefit of our readership community as a whole.

RIGHTS • RESPONSIBILITIES

St. George News is not obliged to publish or maintain publication of any content. Publication of contributory content is a privilege, not a right. St. George News may refuse publication, remove publication, edit, correct, amend, address, and use any content submitted in its discretion at will.

Respecting our guidelines enhances the probability of publication of submitted content and promotes an enjoyable and valuable experience for all within the St. George News community and forums.

It is our goal that your participation with St. George News be gratifying, stimulating, edifying and that it in turn enhance the experience of the St. George News community.

We encourage intelligent, insightful, respectful, enjoyable and even humorous discourse among diverse people groups and ideologies without discrimination or hostility. It is our goal that we listen to one another and give respect regardless of mutual agreement, and that interaction on this site take into account St. George News’s mission to be relevant, reliable, representative and interactive in a positive way.

WE • ARE • READ

What is published carries with it responsibility and impact on others. Your contribution and content submitted do too.

WE • AGREE

Therefore, by participating and submitting content, you agree to our terms of use and rules, accept responsibility for any contribution you make and any consequence or claim that results from your contribution and content; you agree to hold harmless and indemnify St. George News for any damages, including without limitation attorney’s fees and costs, that arise from any violation of these terms and rules.

In addition to general terms described above, you understand and agree:

1. Inappropriate content is prohibited. Inappropriate and prohibited content may include among other things any content that (1) infringes upon or violates the copyrights, trademarks or other intellectual property rights of any other person or entity; (2) is libelous or defamatory; (3) is obscene, pornographic, or sexually explicit; (4) violates a person’s right to privacy; (5) violates any local, state, national, or international law; (6) contains or advocates illegal or violent acts; (7) degrades others on the basis of gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, choice of sexual orientation, disability, or other classification; (8) is predatory, hateful, or intended to intimidate or harass; (9) contains advertising or solicitation of any kind not approved by St. George News; (10) misrepresents your identity or affiliation; (11) impersonates others.

2. You must be 13 or older to participate through submission of content. If you are 13-18, you may submit content with the consent of your parent or legal guardian. If you are the parent or guardian of a person 13-18 years old, your consent is implied when the 13-18 year old submits content and you are legally responsible and liable for anything so submitted.

3. St. George News is not responsible for any user submitted content. St. George News has the right, but not the obligation, to monitor submissions and we may remove content that we deem inappropriate for any reason whatsoever without consent and without explanation. We further reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to remove a user’s privilege to post content on our site.

4. Permissions implied. When you submit content that you obtain from another, directly or indirectly, or that features other people, you are certifying that you have permission to share that content with St. George News. If content, for example media, photos, video, or otherwise, includes individuals under the age of 18, you certify by submitting to St. George News that you have obtained permission of the parent or legal guardian of any individual under age 18.

5. Permissions granted. When you submit content to St. George News, you hereby grant to St. George News at no cost a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, exclusive, and fully sublicensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, incorporate into other works, distribute, perform, display, and otherwise exploit such content, in whole or in part in any form, media or technology now known or later developed.

6. Interactive forums inherently contain risk. When you engage with St. George News forums, you do so at your own risk. St. George News is not responsible or liable for any such risks and does not affirm, vouch for, verify any content disseminated through its interactive forums. Your content may attract attention and interest in you personally, wanted or unwanted. St. George News is not responsible or liable for any such attention to you personally and does not undertake to protect you from it.

7. By participating in St. George News sites, events, media, you agree to these terms of use and participation agreement.